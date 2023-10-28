Does Arkansas play today? College football schedule for Razorbacks' next game after Week 9 bye

Arkansas football is treading water in the SEC West, with five straight conference losses and one fired offensive coordinator.

The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos this week after amassing an SEC-worst 305.88 yards per game this season. Last week's uninspiring 7-3 loss to Mississippi State was the final straw that sent Enos packing.

So how will the Razorbacks respond? They have an extra week to figure out how to get quarterback KJ Jefferson and the rest of the offense on track, thanks to an idle week in Week 9 of the college football season.

Here's everything you need to know about Arkansas' remaining 2023 schedule:

Does Arkansas play today?

The Razorbacks do not play in Week 9, as they're idle following their 7-3 loss to Mississippi State in Week 8. Arkansas takes on Florida in Week 10 on Nov. 4, with the Gators will be coming off a tough rivalry matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Week 9.

After the matchup against Florida, Arkansas will finish off the 2023 college football season against Auburn, Florida International, and Missouri.

Arkansas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Arkansas 28, Kent State 6 Saturday, Sept. 16 BYU 38, Arkansas 31 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 13 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 15 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 10 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida International Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 16 Missouri* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

College football schedule Week 9

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV South Carolina at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 11 a.m. ESPN No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida Jacksonville, Fla. 2:30 p.m. CBS Mississippi State at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 2:30 p.m. SEC Network No. 20 Tennessee at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 6 p.m. ESPN Vanderbilt at No. 11 Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

