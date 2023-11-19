Does Arizona State have another bounce back in them after loss to Oregon?

It was pupil against mentor and friend and the latter prevailed as No. 6 Oregon had little trouble dismantling Arizona State 49-13 in Pac-12 play Saturday afternoon at Mountain America Stadium.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham was on Coach Dan Lanning's staff last season at Oregon as offensive coordinator where he worked closely with Heisman Trophy contender Bo Nix.

Dillingham was also on the staff at Memphis with Lanning for two years and he previously coached Nix when he was a freshman at Auburn so the ties run deep. After the game Dillingham told his friend to "go with the Natty," as in national title.

There is mutual respect.

"You know, just we both appreciate each other, right? You know, it’s not that long ago, I was sitting here as a GA at Arizona State and Kenny was a high school coach in the back of that room," Lanning said. "And you know, it’s great to see what both of us have been able to get and it’s about the people around us that have gotten us there. So I know he’s got big things to accomplish here. I know the future’s bright but grateful for him, appreciate him and hopeful that he’s able to get things going which I know he will.”

This was the ninth team ASU has faced that has been ranked at some point this season and is the fourth ranked in the top 10.

Let's review:

What went right

The Sun Devils won the second half: Yes ASU was down 42-0 at the half but Dillingham challenged his team to win the second half and they did so 13-7. Yes Oregon called off the dogs and Lanning had a lot of reserves in the game including a backup quarterback. But the Sun Devils did not quit.

Few penalties: This has been a problem area for ASU in previous seasons but hasn't been for the balance of this season. ASU was called for just four for 37 yards and one of those was the 15-yarder called on Dillingham in the first half when he went on the field to protest the referee letting Oregon get a play off when an opposing player was without a shoe.

What went wrong

Poor tackling: The Sun Devils have done a fairly good job of tackling this season and their secondary players in particular have been good in the open field. Not so much in this one and yes a lot comes down to the caliber of the opponent. A good example was the 71-yard scoring play from Nix to Gary Bryant that made it 35-0. Shamari Simmons whiffed trying to make a tackle 20 yards or so down field and Bryant went the distance.

A bad start: Oregon scored on its opening drive and it snowballed from there as it found the end zone on all six first half possessions. Getting behind early by that big of a margin also changes the because now you have to pass and ASU hasn't exactly been proficient in that regard at any point this season.

No pass rush whatsoever: ASU has boasted an improved presence on the defensive line with more pressure a key factor in the overall improvement on that side of the ball. But Nix barely got his uniform dirty. ASU managed just one quarterback hurry, one sack, two breakups and four tackles for a loss, all numbers reflective of how ineffective the Sun Devils were up front. Thee fact that Oregon has a veteran line that has played together the last two years was a contributing factor in that for sure.

Offense out of sync:: The only time ASU didn't completely struggle was when Oregon had some backups in the game. Most problematic was the 3-for-14 on third down so ASU was not sustaining drives which is the only way to keep an explosive offense off the field. They had no chance to try an deep balls as evidenced by the fact that Elijhah Badger, the most dangerous weapon in the ASU offense, had seven catches for 64 yards and he had 69 yards after the catch. And with Jalin Conyers used at quarterback and running thee ball it was hard to factor him into the passing gam too.

What to watch this week

The status of Jaden Rashada: The true freshman quarterback has been out since the second game of the season with a leg injury. He saw saw reps last week in team segments for the first time since getting hurt but Dillingham squashed any thought he might paya against Oregon saying he was only available in an "emergency." We'll see how he progresses this week and whether he might actually see time in the regular season finale.

Do the Sun Devils have another bounce back game in them?: Players all said the 55-3 loss to Utah was humbling and forced them to take a look in the mirror when it comes to accountability. They then bounced back with an impressive 17-7 road win over UCLA last week. This loss was equally as humbling, although the caliber of this foe well exceed the last one. Can they have another bounce back game in the regular season final?

Personnel notes

Cameron Skattebo was lined up at quarterback, and although Trenton Bourguet came in on the second play it technically means ASU has started five different quarterbacks this season. For the second straight week TE Jalin Conyers played there too.

Those injured and not playing: OL Ben Coleman, OL Emit Bohle, OL Bram Walden, OL Sione Finau, OL Kyle Scott, QB Drew Pyne, WR Xavier Guillory, RB DeCarlos Brooks, DL Michael Matus, DL Prince Dorbah, DB Montana Warren . . . QB Jaden Rashada went through a complete warmup but Dillingham said earlier this week he was only available on an emergency basis. He has not played since the Week 2 game against Oklahoma State.

Grades

Offense (D-): ASU had 316 yards but a lot of that came in garbage time. ASU's lone touchdown came on a 15-yard run by Melquan Stovall after Oregon led 39-3. The passing game managed 205 yards and the running game netted only 111. After the game Dillingham said trying to run against Oregon's defensive line wasn't in his team's best interest because it would be physically tough and his team could not afford to get even more banged up than it already is.

Defense (F): This is rough because the defense has been stellar but there isn't another grade you an give when an opponent racks up 603 yards and scores on virtually every possession when the starters are in. Jordan Clark and Shamari Simmons each had seven tackles. Ed Woods had an interception, as did true freshman Keith Abney II.

Special teams (C): ASU averaged 39.7 yards a punt and Dario Longhetto made two of three field goals tries. Stovall had two kick returns for 44 yards. Nothing great, but nothing damming either.

Up next

ASU finishes the season at Mountain America Stadium next Saturday against rival Arizona (8-3, 6-2), a 42-18 winner over defending Pac-12 champion Utah. The time of that contest will likely be announced Sunday.

