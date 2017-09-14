What does 'RZ' mean? More fantasy football abbreviations for ESPN, Yahoo, CBS leagues

Unsure of what 'RZ', 'PUP' or 'IR' mean in your ESPN, Yahoo or CBS league? We've rounded up all the different abbreviations fantasy football leagues use so you stay ahead of the game.

If you're new to fantasy football, there might be some odd abbreviations next to your player's names in your Yahoo, ESPN, or CBS leagues. If you own David Johnson or Allen Robinson, you probably got your first taste of what 'IR' means, and chances are in the past, you've heard the term 'PUP' tossed around. Other abbreviations, like 'RZ', pop up on stat tracker apps and cause fantasy owners to ask what they mean.

Football coaches don't make it easy on fantasy owners -- well, for anyone, really -- by just saying "Yes, he's playing," or "No, he's not playing." Often, a player's status is up in the air until almost kickoff, forcing you to make a judgment based on his current status of either questional (Q) or doubtful (D). In many cases, you'd almost rather just have the player be out (O).

CBS, ESPN, and Yahoo all use the same basic acronyms for different statuses. Some have slightly different variations, including ESPN labeling suspended players as "SSPD" instead of Yahoo's "SUSP." It's all the same thing.

What does RZ mean?

"RZ" is an abbreviation you might see in a Game Center/Stat Tracker when "watching" your matchups online. This simply is an alert that your player's team is in the "red zone", or inside the opponent's 20-yard line. This doesn't affect fantasy scoring or a player's eligibility/status at all. It's basically just telling you to pay attention because something good might happen.

Player Status Abbreviations

Below, we have the legend key from Yahoo fantasy football leagues:

Acronym Explanation D Doubtful NA Inactive IR Injured Reserve IR-R Injured Reserve - Designated for Return O Out PUP Physically Unable to Perform Q Questionable SUSP Suspended

What does PUP mean?

When a player goes on the PUP list, it means exactly what it stands for -- he's physically unable to perform. During the preseason, it may be failing a physical or a conditioning test, or it might relate to a long-term injury. If a player is on the PUP list at the start of the season, it's a little worse of a situation. At a minimum, that player cannot play for the first six games of the season. After the six games are over, the team then has three weeks to let a player practice, and then another three week window after he hits the practice field before he can finally play in an NFL game. If he doesn't hit either three-week window, he is moved to IR and can't play the rest of the season. So, a player on PUP could be out for as many as 12 weeks or as few as six.

What does IR or IR-R mean?

Out of all the acronyms next to your fantasy player's name, this is the one you will never want to see. If a player gets the dreaded IR designation, that most likely means he's out for the year. This year, Allen Robinson got that designation after a torn ACL knocked him out in Week 1. However, some IR players, like David Johnson and Sebastian Janikowski this season, can come back after eight weeks and return to the active roster. Last year, Charles Sims and Sammy Watkins returned from the IR, but more often than not, a player is done if they go on the IR. If that's the case, drop that player immediately.

Many leagues give you the option of having IR roster spots that don't count against your active roster. If that's the case, it doesn't hurt you at all to stash a player on IR (or IR-R). You won't be able to use one of these players for a couple months, but they could pay off in the fantasy postseason. Make sure to check your league settings to see if you have a designated IR spot, and take advantage by stashing an injured contributor.