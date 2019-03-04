Does Anthony Smith think Jon Jones is a dirty fighter following UFC 235?

Anthony Smith at UFC 235 press conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following his being struck by an illegal knee to the head while downed during their UFC 235, Anthony Smith was asked if he felt that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was a dirty fighter.

It took Smith a second to contemplate the question and give his response at the post-fight press conference.

RELATED:

Jon Jones addresses illegal knee, says he owes Anthony Smith a beer

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)