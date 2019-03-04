Does Anthony Smith think Jon Jones is a dirty fighter following UFC 235?
Following his being struck by an illegal knee to the head while downed during their UFC 235, Anthony Smith was asked if he felt that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was a dirty fighter.
It took Smith a second to contemplate the question and give his response at the post-fight press conference.
