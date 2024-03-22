What time is Andy Murray v Tomas Etcheverry? How to watch Miami Open online and on TV

Andy Murray celebrates after beating Matteo Berrettini (AP)

Andy Murray is back on court at the Miami Open when he battles his Australian Open conqueror Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Murray produced a battling performance to come back from a set behind to beat Matteo Berrettini, before scribbling on a courtside camera that there was “life in the old dog yet”.

The Italian, a Wimbledon finalist three years ago, was making his return to action after injury and struggled with dizzy spells later in the contest, allowing the Scot to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. It leaves Murray again seeking his first third round appearance of the year having failed to back up his previous three victories on tour with a second win.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed the Florida hard courts before, twice winning the tournament in 2009 and 2013. But a deep run this year will likely require a hard-fought win over the ever-improving Etcheverry, seeded 29th. Here’s everything you need to know about the match - while you can get the latest Miami Open tips here.

What time is Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry?

The pair meet on Friday 22 March on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium in the second round of the ATP 1000 event.

The game will be on the Butch Buchholz court, and the match is second on the order of play, following No 5 seed Andrey Rublev's match against Tomas Machac, with the winner facing Murray or Etcheverry in the third round.

Rublev v Machac will start at 11am ET (3pm GMT), which means Murray v Etcheverry will not start before 4:20pm GMT. However, a rain delay in Miami means there will be no play until at least 7pm GMT, with the forecast looking bleak for the rest of the day.

How can I watch it?

The 2024 Miami Open will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports, with customers also able to catch the action online via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Murray 8/13

Etcheverry 6/5