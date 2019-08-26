Does Andrew Luck financial settlement waive half of his 2019 roster bonus?

There’s a $6 million question that remains unanswered regarding former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck‘s financial settlement with the team.

As reported by ESPN on Sunday, the Colts will not be recovering any of the amounts already paid to Luck. However, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Luck had not yet received half of the $12 million roster bonus he technicaly earned in March.

According to the source, half of the money was paid in March, with the other half due in September. While the ESPN report isn’t clear on this point (indeed, it suggests he already had received the full $12 million, which he had not), there are two potential outcomes: The Colts agreed to take nothing back in exchange for Luck accepting no further payments or the Colts will pay to Luck another $6 million in September, even though he’s no longer playing for the team.

Given that the two sides reportedly reached a settlement, it’s reasonable to conclude that the Colts will make no further payments to Luck. Indeed, it would be surprising for the Colts to let Luck keep $12.8 million in unearning signing bonus money and another $6 million in unearned roster bonus money, and then to give him another $6 million as a parting gift.