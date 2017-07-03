When does Alexis Sanchez's contract expire and which club will he sign for?

Arsenal fans are facing an anxious wait this summer as Alexis Sanchez decides whether or not to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Chilean has entered the final 12 months of his deal in north London and with no new agreement signed, the Gunners currently face the prospect of losing him for nothing next summer when he becomes a free agent.

That may force them to consider bids for their star man over the coming weeks and months and a number of clubs have been credited with an interest.

Goal has your complete guide to Alexis' situation, his chances of staying in north London and his potential destinations should he decide his time at Arsenal is up.

WHEN DOES ALEXIS' CONTRACT EXPIRE?

Alexis' contract expires on June 30, 2018.

That means he has now entered the final 12 months of the four-year deal he signed when he joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014. The Gunners have been trying to tie him down to new terms for a while now, but no agreement has been reached.

The fact that Alexis has not been in London this summer as he represents Chile at the Confederations Cup has probably not helped to progress his situation during an offseason period in which Arsenal will have hoped to sit down for talks.

Before the season ended, of course, the Gunners were preoccupied with trying to qualify for the Champions League - which they failed to do - and win the FA Cup.

Alexis is not the only prominent Arsenal player out of contract next summer - Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere, Kieran Gibbs and Santi Cazorla are also facing an uncertain future.

HOW MUCH DOES ALEXIS EARN?

Alexis earns in the region of £130,000 a week at the moment and is said to be demanding a substantial pay rise if he is to consider extending his Arsenal deal.

Most reports have placed the 28-year-old's demands somewhere around £250,000 to £300,000 a week, which would make him one of the Premier League's best-paid players should he secure it.

The concern the Gunners have is that a figure in that region would smash their salary structure, with Alexis and Ozil currently their top earners but bringing home significantly less than the players on the most lucrative deals at Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

