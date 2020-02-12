Does Alex Verdugo's new number signal end of Brock Holt's Red Sox tenure?

Change is blowing quickly through Fort Myers, Fla.

The Boston Red Sox officially begin spring training Wednesday, with pitchers and catchers holding their first official workouts and other position players reporting for duty.

That means the Red Sox' new additions need new numbers -- and outfielder Alex Verdugo has been assigned No. 12, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Verdugo previously wore No. 27 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that number is retired in Boston for Carlton Fisk.

The bigger news, thought, is that Verdugo is taking Brock Holt's old number.

The veteran utility man and Red Sox fan favorite remains unsigned in free agency. And while spring training uniform numbers aren't set in stone, the fact that Verdugo -- who figures to be Boston's starting right fielder -- is taking the No. 12 Holt wore for his last four seasons suggests the Red Sox don't plan on bringing Holt back in free agency.

Holt, who reportedly has drawn interest from the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds this offseason, would be missed in Boston after spending seven years with the franchise.

As for the two other players the Red Sox acquired from the Dodgers in exchange for Mookie Betts and David Price: Infield prospect Jeter Downs has been given No. 20, while catching prospect Connor Wong will wear No. 30, per Cotillo.

