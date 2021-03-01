What does Alex Smith’s release mean for Washington’s salary cap?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There were a few reasons to move on from veteran QB Alex Smith if you are a fan of the Washington Football team, such as the desire to get a younger quarterback in the mix, or someone who is more mobile and less prone to injury setbacks.

However, there may have been no bigger reason than his looming contract hit in 2021. The QB was set to make over $24 million, and there was still no guarantee that he would be the 16-game starter that Washington was hoping for.

So after his release on Monday, where does that leave the WFT as far as cap-space goes?

Sitting pretty, to be completely honest. Washington doesn’t get all $24 million back from Smith’s contract, as some of it goes to a dead-cap hit, but with the release, they freed up $13.6 million with which they can address other needs now. This gives them the 4th most cap-space in the NFL this offseason which is significant for one major reason.

A lot of NFL teams are going to be constricted by the salary cap this season because of COVID-19, and we are projected that many teams are going to have to release some veteran players as cap casualties. If you’re someone like Washington who has money to spend and holes to fill, it’s like being one of the few players left at a poker table that has money, where they can lean on everyone else and bully the market to get the players that they want.

We won’t know much more about who Washington has its eyes on until Free Agency starts on March 17th, but it’s clear that the WFT is going to be aggressive in its acquisitions, and they will have the means to make a lot of things work as well.

Recommended Stories

  • Brett Veach: Chiefs can fix OL with mix of in-house options and new talent

    The Chiefs ended their season with a trip to the Super Bowl for the second straight year, but their matchup with Tampa didn’t go as well as last year’s game against the 49ers. Kansas City got thumped 31-9 as the Buccaneers pass rush kept Patrick Mahomes and the offense from generating the kind of production [more]

  • Report: Washington likely to part ways QB Alex Smith in coming days

    Washington wants to upgrade at QB, so Alex Smith will likely become a free agent for the first time in his career.

  • A former NFL player who was missing for several days has been found dead in Florida

    Louis Nix's family confirmed his death after officials found his vehicle in a retention pond near his Jacksonville apartment on Saturday.

  • Report: Washington expected to officially part ways with Alex Smith this week

    We all pretty much knew it was coming, but Washington is expected to officially move on from Alex Smith this week and release the veteran.

  • Tusla LB Zaven Collins named ‘dream draft target’ for Raiders

    Tusla LB Zaven Collins named 'dream draft target' for Raiders

  • Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes will be ready for training camp, hopeful for offseason work

    Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach provided an update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ outlook for the offseason during a Monday press conference. Mahomes hurt his toe during the playoffs and had surgery to repair the injury after the team’s loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Veach said that Mahomes is looking at a recovery [more]

  • 4 more players the Texans could be cut

    The Houston Texans have made roster moves as they get under the salary cap for new league year 2021. Here are four more cut candidates.

  • Amanda Nunes talks motherhood, featherweight division and Megan Anderson matchup

    UFC bantamweight-featherweight champion Amanda Nunes introduces her 5-month-old daughter Raegan Ann Nunes and breaks down Megan Anderson's weaknesses ahead of their bout at UFC 259 on Saturday, March, 6, 2021.

  • On Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, a $19 million question lingers

    The Steelers want Ben. Ben wants the Steelers. The Steelers need to revise Ben’s contract. Ben is willing to do it. But still it hasn’t been done. Although Steelers president Art Rooney II recently told Steelers.com that the deadline for getting a revised deal in place is March 17, Rooney hasn’t said publicly whether the [more]

  • 2-round 2021 NFL mock draft from PFF sends Bills CB, O-line

    CB Asante Samuel, OL Jalen Mayfield go to Buffalo Bills in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL mock draft.

  • NFL rumors: Possible Alex Smith landing spots as Washington 'expected' to part ways with QB

    As we approach the 2021 NFL league year, an Eagles division rival makes a splashy QB move with the future in mind. By Adam Hermann

  • The making of Madison Cawthorn: How false claims helped propel NC Republican’s career

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s rise as a pro-Trump star of the far right has included a series of false statements about his own background.

  • Baseball is back, and umpire Angel Hernandez is already drawing fans' ire

    The veteran umpire has a well-known reputation among baseball fans.

  • Tennis-After Melbourne loss, Sabalenka vows to be ready for Serena

    The strongly built Sabalenka finished 2020 with trophies at Ostrava and Linz and arrived in Melbourne for the year's first Grand Slam after picking up her third straight title at a WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi. "I felt like I missed my opportunity because I feel like if you are coming back from 1-4 and you're kind of feeling your game and you're there, you're fighting, you just have to take this opportunity," Sabalenka told reporters in Doha on Monday. Sabalenka, who will defend her Qatar Open title this week, managed to match Williams's power from the baseline but felt her approach was not right.

  • NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

    Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

  • McIlroy, Thomas to dress in red and black in honour of Woods

    Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after Tuesday's crash left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle. An 82-time PGA Tour winner, Woods famously wears a red shirt and black trousers on Sundays.

  • Spurs look to continue home dominance of Nets

    The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their winning ways despite being short-handed and with changing rotations when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in the first of a back-to-back against teams from New York City. San Antonio will battle the Knicks on Tuesday to complete the two-games-in-two-nights set. The Spurs have won three of their past four games, including a 117-114 victory over New Orleans on Saturday as DeMar DeRozan returned from personal leave, scored 32 points and matched a season high with 11 assists.

  • Buccaneers QB coach: Tom Brady came to Tampa to match what Peyton Manning did in Denver

    Peyton Manning has been out of the NFL for five years, but his accomplishments are still apparently haunting Tom Brady.

  • UFC Vegas 20 results: Cyril Gane puts on striking clinic in win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik

    The UFC Vegas 20 results are in, as the UFC heavyweight division continues to take shape at the top end. Number seven ranked Ciryl Gane is likely to move up in the rankings after putting on a dominant performance against number four ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane cruises to victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik Gane utilized his reach advantage to successfully and decisively outstrike Rozenstruik from the outside. The Frenchman’s output through five rounds was enough to double a rather gunshy Rozenstruik in both total strikes and significant strikes. Despite some fans considering the main event as underwhelming, Gane put the heavyweight division on notice. He clearly outstruck an outstanding kickboxer in Rozenstruik, and also showcased his abilities in the clinch along with impressive takedown offense. With the unanimous decision victory, one can assume Gane will ascend to a top five ranking in the heavyweight division once the rankings are released this week. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane dominates Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision win over Nikita Krylov Magomed Ankalaev continued his rise up the light heavyweight rankings after a hard-fought victory over accomplished veteran Nikita Krlyov in the co-main event. Krylov started the fight with an impressive output, narrowly outstriking Ankalaev and controlling a solid amount of clinch work to seemingly take the first round. Ankalaev switched to a higher gear in the final two rounds, however, taking Krylov down three times and outstriking him on the feet and maintaining ground control with frequent ground strikes. Ankalaev’s redeeming performance in rounds two and three secured the unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old Russian contender. UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz’s calf kicks neutralize a game Jimmie Rivera Pedro Munhoz put on an impressive performance, defeating Jimmie Rivera in the Fight of the Night and redeemed a loss from their first fight that took place in 2015. The story of all three rounds was an impressive output of calf kicks from Munhoz that compromised Rivera’s lead leg. While the calf kicks decided the majority of the fight, it was still an incredibly entertaining fight with both fighters trading heavy shots with frequent output. At the conclusion of the fight, Munhoz took home the unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz defeats Jimmie Rivera TRENDING > Rankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up UFC Vegas 20 results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder -- CANCELLEDFeatherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () -- CANCELLEDWomen’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Pedro Munhoz wants TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 victory (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Pelicans brace for visit from Jazz

    The Utah Jazz have the best record in the NBA. They'll try to continue rolling when they visit the erratic New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. The Jazz avoided a potential second consecutive loss when they beat the Magic 124-109 on Saturday in Orlando.