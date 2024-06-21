Does Alex Caruso trade mean Bulls will ship DeMar DeRozan elsewhere?

If you’re DeMar DeRozan, you have to think that something’s up in Chicago. The Bulls traded Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey in a straight-up swap with no picks involved. That’s a horrible trade for the Bulls … unless they are blowing it all up and going into a full rebuild. That’s the only way this trade makes sense.

Bulls Wire has commented on this:

“If the Chicago Bulls are truly committed to preparing for the future, they should let DeMar DeRozan go this summer. At the very least, they should look to sign and trade him, ushering in a new era in Chicago. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently listed a few teams as potential ‘best landing spots’ for DeRozan in his article titled ‘5 NBA Stars on the Wrong Team.’ He listed the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat.

“Philadelphia will be looking to reshape their roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Lakers are doing the same with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the Heat seem to be entering a weird transition period. Regardless of where he ends up, letting DeRozan go would be the best way for the Bulls to start a new era of the organization.”

We will see what happens. The NBA draft is next week, so you might see some action soon.

