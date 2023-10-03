How does Alan Bowman feel now as starting QB for Oklahoma State football? Like a leader

STILLWATER — Alan Bowman believes his voice is stronger now.

Not literally, but metaphorically.

Now that he’s in his third week as the one-and-only Oklahoma State quarterback, Bowman feels a more impactful leadership capability.

After three games using a three-man rotation at quarterback, Cowboy coach Mike Gundy picked Bowman as the man to lead the offense for the Iowa State game two Saturdays ago.

Bowman continued in that role during practice in the off week, and now, he’s inching closer to another full game when the Cowboys host Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Boone Pickens Stadium, televised by ESPN.

“I have more of a leadership role,” Bowman said. “I’m going in and getting some more familiarity with everybody on the field. The O-line, the running backs, our communication — that goes into every play. There’s a lot of communication on offense to run on all cylinders.”

While he was sharing the job with Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy throughout preseason camp and much of September, Bowman wasn’t developing the depth of his communication with teammates as well — even if it’s just some words of motivation.

“Just being able to fire up the guys, get ‘em going on each play throughout practice,” he said. “I’m in there with those guys the whole time. I can fire up a receiver, fire up the running backs, get everybody going. It’s hard to do that when I’m not with them

“Now that I’m with them more and we’re all together, we kind of move forward.”

Gundy suggested a continued quarterback competition when he met with the media on Monday afternoon, but by the evening, he had relented, saying on his weekly radio show that Bowman would remain the starter.

“He played pretty good,” Gundy said of Bowman’s Iowa State performance. “He had some decisions that we wish would’ve been different. But overall, in the total number of plays, he played pretty good.”

Bowman guided the offense to 409 total yards, nearly 100 yards above the team’s average the first three games. He threw for 278 yards, completing 23 of 48 pass attempts. With the lingering offensive line difficulties and receivers struggling to get open at Iowa State, Bowman had more throwaways than he cared for.

“The completion percentage wasn’t great,” Bowman said. “The many years I’ve been playing, I feel like I understand what defenses are trying to do.

“We only had that one sack against Iowa State. … When stuff breaks down, I gotta get out of the pocket and make a play or throw it away and we’ll get back to second-and-10, not make a bad play worse.”

While speaking to the media on Monday evening for just the second time since his arrival in January, Bowman elaborated on his experience in the quarterback competition, something he has been part of nearly every year of his career.

“Those guys are amazing teammates,” Bowman said of Rangel and Gunnar Gundy. “I think how we handled this whole situation the first three weeks was tough for all of us, but I think now — whoever they would’ve named, the other two guys would’ve supported.

“It’s tough because you never know when you’re gonna get in, you never know who’s gonna play and when and how. I’ve been in a lot of quarterback battles, and it’s heightened, because you play quarterback. But in college football, you’re gonna be in a battle for your position every spring, if not every fall, every year. It’s not anything new, and that kind of helped.”

The competition pushed the players to grow alongside each other, and made them all prepare as if they were the starter each of the first three weeks.

“I prepared as a starter from the day I got here,” Bowman said. “I think that’s one of the advantages I had through the first three weeks. I prepared like I was gonna be the guy, no matter what.

“Inevitably, when it did happen, then I didn’t have to skip a beat or change anything. Just keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

OSU vs. Kansas State

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN)

