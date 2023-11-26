What does Alabama's Nick Saban call play that beat Auburn in Iron Bowl? 'Wouldn't tell you'

There are some situations you just can't gameplan for. But if Nick Saban is to be believed, Alabama thought of everything in its epic Iron Bowl win over Auburn.

With the game at 24-20 and Alabama stuck in a gotta-have-it fourth-and-goal from the Auburn 31-yard line, Jalen Milroe had a miracle heave to Isaiah Bond in the back of the end zone against eight-man coverage by the Tigers to give the Crimson Tide a win and retain an outside shot at the College Football Playoffs.

After the game, Nick Saban said it was a play Alabama practices each and every Friday, despite the exorbitantly rare circumstances. That said, he doesn't know what in the world it's called — and wouldn't tell you if he did.

"If the play had a name, I wouldn't tell you what it was," Saban said after the game. He added it's one the Tide practice every Friday, saying: “That is a play we actually work on but I must admit that you need a little luck.”

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football gets its own Jordan-Hare magic in dramatic Iron Bowl win over Auburn

The play in question, which looks like a backyard football scramble in a sense:

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE!



UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

At its most basic level, Bond does a tremendous job to sneak behind the last defender, while Milroe makes an utterly perfect pass to score. Sometimes, it's just beating opponents with your best players.

Directly after the game, Saban corroborated what he said in the postgame:

"Believe it or not we work on that," Saban told CBS's Jenny Dell. "It was just a great throw by Jalen and a great catch by Isaiah I mean. We work on it but. You're throwing it up for grabs really. But we came down with it. You know there's been some weird stuff to happen [at Jordan-Hare]. And this is the first time I can remember it going in our favor."

"There's been some weird stuff to happen here. And this is the first time I can remember it going in our favor."@AlabamaFTBL's Nick Saban and Jalen Milroe react to a breathtaking comeback win against their rival Auburn



🎙️ @JennyDell_ pic.twitter.com/hNexI4cNDa — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 26, 2023

Even if Saban won't say what the play name is, we now know what it looks like. And there is no question we're going to see it for years to come in future Iron Bowl highlight packages as one of the greatest plays in rivalry history.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What was Alabama play that beat Auburn? Nick Saban: 'I wouldn't tell you'