How does Alabama’s Christian Harris rank among other LBs in 2022 NFL draft class

Former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris is set for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is now just days away. Though he is not a guaranteed first-round pick, Harris is still praised as one of the best linebackers in the positional group.

He is compared against some of the top linebackers in the nation that are looking to enter the NFL.

The Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling broke down the linebacker class for the 2022 NFL draft and Harris is up there with the best.

According to Easterling, Harris ranks as the No. 3 linebacker in the class, with only Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean ahead of him.

In his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Harris accumulated 220 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a lone interception.

Recently, Harris’ projected landing spot has been hovering in the early second round to a late first-round pick.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Christian Harris and other former Alabama players as they prepare for the 2022 NFL draft and begin their professional careers.

