What does accountability look like for Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett?

1
Jon Heath
·2 min read

When the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, he was dubbed an offensive mind who could help turn around the team’s underwhelming offense.

Hackett has done just the opposite.

Denver’s offense is even worse than before Hackett arrived, as the team has scored just 14.6 points per game this season, fewer than any other team in the NFL. With merely a component offense, the Broncos could be in the NFL’s playoff picture, but Hackett’s unit is holding the team back.

After a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Hackett admitted that accountability for the team’s struggles falls on him.

“It’s about accountability,” the coach said. “It’s about holding myself accountable first, the coaches accountable and the players accountable. As long as we point the things out that we can correct and get better on, and everybody understands what that is and what we need to do to be able to go on a run at some point during the season.”

What exactly that accountability looks like remains to be seen. During his media availability on Monday, Hackett was asked if accountability will lead to consequences for poor results.

“I think we are evaluating everything,” Hackett said. “First, it starts with me. We have to make sure that the play calls are the right play calls and the ones that are going to put the guys in the right position to be successful. We will evaluate that. We will evaluate everything that we do.

“We are 3-6 and we are not where we want to be. Nobody is accepting that, and that’s not the standard that we want to be. We are not scoring enough points. It’s that simple. We have to find a way to do that, so we will evaluate everything and every person across the board.”

One notable way that Hackett could accept accountability is by admitting that his play calling has not led to positive results, and a consequence for that could be handing over the playsheet to another coach. There’s been no word that Hackett plans to do so, at least not yet.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Why Vanderbilt football broadcasters Joe Fisher and John Gromos are reuniting in the radio booth

    Joe Fisher and John Gromos called Vanderbilt football games on the radio for 17 years and will be back together Friday for a high school playoff game.

  • In Eagles Stats, some insane Gardner-Johnson and Hargrave stats

    The Philadelphia Eagles may have finally lost a game in the 2022 regular season, but there are still good stats to look at in Roob's latest edition.

  • Report: Chase Young to be activated this week

    The Commanders won without defensive end Chase Young on Monday night, but it looks like he will be back with them as they try for their sixth win of the season. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Young is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list before the Commanders travel to [more]

  • Ranked! Lion cubs: England's youngest debutants

    Over 1000 players have represented the Three Lions since 1872 - here are the youngest post-war debutants

  • Trent Dilfer suggests Bears should air out the ball with Fields

    Trent Dilfer poses a question the Bears will have to answer about the broader outlook surrounding their offensive game plan.

  • PFT’s Week 10 NFL awards

    The season is halfway over, plus a week. And it’s getting interesting on the field. Off the field, our admiration of the exploits becomes reflected in the awards for each group of games. It’s the Week 10 awards. Same categories as always. All award winners, plus finalists, appear below. Offensive player of the week: Vikings [more]

  • Josh Allen on losses: We don’t have to make this a bigger deal than it is

    The Bills have gone from AFC frontrunners to third place in their division after back-to-back losses to the Jets and Vikings and that change in fortunes has led to a lot of chatter about what’s wrong with the team. Quarterback Josh Allen’s play has been central to those discussions. He’s thrown four interceptions and lost [more]

  • NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 11

    The Week 11 slate is headlined by a solid national television schedule, headlined by another prime time Chiefs-Chargers showdown.

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury updates on multiple key players

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on key players

  • Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge still on the market I The Rush

    The MLB free agent market is heating up as the Yankees re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo while New York slugger Aaron Judge has yet to lock up a new deal following his historic season. In the NFL, Cooper Kupp joins the growing list of top offensive players to land on Injured Reserve while Washington star defensive end Chase Young is set to return from injury and play his first game with the Commanders in more than a year and fans who plan to attend the World Cup in Qatar have a new resource to help them find local pubs… which is harder to do than you’d think. Plus, with the success of games in London, Mexico City and Munich, the NFL is eyeballing two additional countries to play host to America’s Game.

  • Russian occupation regime deports Kherson Oblast residents to southern Russia

    The Russian occupation regime is forcibly deporting Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, especially from Kherson Oblast, to Russia's southern regions under the guise of "evacuation".

  • Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup

    TURIN, Italy (AP) Neymar took part in Brazil's training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup. The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar's PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later.

  • Pressure not just on Christian Watson with Packers hard-pressed to replace Davante Adams | Opinion

    After a breakthrough performance against the Dallas Cowboys, momentum seems to have shifted for Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson.

  • South Carolina 400 entry list: Multiple champions entered at Florence Motor Speedway

    The 30th running of the South Carolina 400 will take the green flag Saturday night at Florence Motor Speedway, and the entry list features more than 50 drivers who will be vying for a starting position in the event that continues the legendary history of the Myrtle Beach 400 at Myrtle Beach Speedway. The entry […]

  • Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz done for season with knee injury

    Zach Ertz was carted off the field on Sunday after his left knee was rolled up on at SoFi Stadium.

  • Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that's as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL's true elite pass-catchers. With 193 receiving yards and a first-quarter touchdown that aided the Vikings in their exhilarating 33-30 overtime victory at Buffalo on Sunday, Jefferson was again the star of a show that featured all kinds of stellar performances.

  • Purdue Ranked #27 - AP Men's Basketball Poll 11/14

    © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK Rising Up Purdue received 104 points in the first NCAA Men's Basketball AP poll of the year. That makes them the #27th ranked team just behind fellow Big Ten team Michigan State (119).

  • Vikings Film Room: 16 unique breakdowns

    We have spent a lot of time this season grinding the film

  • Florida State football: Why Seminoles' Trey Benson is one of the nation's best running backs

    PFF has Benson at No. 1 in elusive rating (284.3) and breakaway percentage (59.6%), No. 2 in run grade (93.8) and No. 3 in overall grade (91.3).

  • Florida State football redshirt tracker

    With three games left in FSU's 2022 season, here's a look at where the FSU freshman sit in relation to redshirting.