How does Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love QB situation play out? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses how does the Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and quarterback Jordan Love QB situation play out.
The Houston Texans did themselves no favors with the way they handled the announcement of Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback over Davis Mills.
Last week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made some waves when he said in his Wednesday press conference that the Bengals were expecting Ja'Marr Chase to return for the club’s Week 12 matchup with Tennessee. Clearly, that didn’t end up being the case — though Cincinnati won anyway. But things are looking more like Chase will [more]
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rare performance in Sunday night’s win over the Packers. Hurts had 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards, making it just the fourth time in NFL history that a player reached 150 yards both passing and rushing in a game. The three previous times it happened were three very [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss up to a month with an ankle injury suffered Sunday
It certainly wouldn't hurt to add a big, run-stuffing DT in the middle of the line.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love made a couple of garbage time appearances earlier this season, but Sunday night’s game against the Eagles was far from decided when the Packers turned his way. Aaron Rodgers left with injured ribs late in the third quarter with the Packers trailing 34-23 and Love came off the bench to play [more]
Recapping the Packers' 40-33 loss to the Eagles in Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Here's what the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles are saying after their 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 12
#Chiefs RB Ronald Jones spoke about his 2022 NFL season debut against the #Rams in Week 12.
Lawrence went 7-9 for 91 yards with the game-winning touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final drive of the game.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
A wild penultimate weekend of the college football season saw major changes to this week's bowl projections, including two new teams joining playoff.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Broncos fans want Russell Wilson's social media team to stop the 'tone deaf' tweets while Denver is struggling.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.