Does the Aaron Rodgers and Jets or Lamar Jackson and Ravens situation get resolved first? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, the New York Jets, and the Baltimore Ravens.
"Lamar, if you're watching, I'd love to get to work with you."
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.
What does this mean — if anything — for the Lamar Jackson impasse?
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Charles Robinson joins us from the owner's meetings in Phoenix, Arizona accompanied by Charles McDonald to discuss the biggest news around the meetings, including Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson announcing he requested a trade. Later on, Charles McDonald gives his five favorite prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
While there remains serious discontent between Jackson and the Ravens, Monday's events appear to reframe what's already happened as much as anything.
Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons.
Bill Belichick has never been one to celebrate the past. But suddenly, as the Patriots settle into mediocrity, he's all about the last 25 years.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
In an NFL free agency edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald wonders why Atlanta isn't chasing a QB that could re-energize its franchise, and embraces our new reality wherein the Detroit Lions act competently.
Rodgers would have you believe he's oblivious and unaffected by the doubts and the drama. It's not true, and it's exactly what both he and his potential new team need as he turns 40 next season.
Both the Packers and Jets badly want the Aaron Rodgers trade to happen, so now it's just a matter of which team blinks first.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around NFL free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' statement that he intends to play for the New York Jets, TE Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day, Dallas Cowboys releasing star RB Ezekiel Elliott and more.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.