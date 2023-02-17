What does Aaron Jones’ contract restructure mean for Packers?

A reworked contract will ensure running back Aaron Jones is playing for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 season.

The star playmaker and the Packers agreed to a restructured deal that includes a $5 million paycut and a conversion of his roster bonus into a signing bonus, according to ESPN.

What does the new deal mean for Jones and the Packers? Let’s run it down.

Packers keeping top playmaker

A year after having to trade All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, the Packers found a way to keep the offense’s top playmaker entering 2023. Jones is dynamic in every way and an elite player at the running back position, and losing Adams and Jones in back-to-back offseasons would have been crippling for a Packers offense that already took a big step back last season. Jones rushed for over 1,100 yards on just 213 carries and caught five touchdown passes on a career-high 59 receptions in 2022. Having Jones and Christian Watson together ensures the Packers will have an explosive pair of playmakers on offense for 2023.

Creates significant salary cap relief

According to Over the Cap, the Packers sat at roughly $16.5 million over the salary cap to open the offseason. Jones’ contract restructure – which includes a $5 million pay cut – creates significant and much-needed relief. In fact, if the Packers added a void year to the deal, the savings could be almost $12 million on the cap in 2023. Even if they didn’t, the paycut combined with the bonus conversion will create around $11 million in savings. With one move, the Packers completed a big chunk of the work required of digging out of this salary cap hole.

Eliminates running back as an offseason need

Without Jones on the roster, the Packers would have needed to invest in the running back position this offseason. Returning Jones all but eliminates the immediacy of the need for the Packers. Jones will likely be in Green Bay for two more seasons, and backup A.J. Dillon is under contract for one more season. The Packers may still draft a running back in an effort to create a long-term option at the position, but Jones and Dillon returning as a dynamic 1-2 punch leaves the team in a great spot short term.

Big assist to whoever is playing quarterback

Even with Aaron Rodgers’ future uncertain, the Packers aren’t folding their cards on the 2023 season. Quite the opposite. By keeping Jones, the Packers are providing a big assist regardless of whether Rodgers or Jordan Love is under center in 2023. Rodgers turns 40 in December and will need more and more out of the running back position moving forward; Love would be a first-year starter in an offense based around getting the ball to the running backs. It’s unclear if Jones’ new deal means anything in terms of Rodgers’ looming decision, but the Packers are certainly showing a commitment to contending next season.

Team's culture keeps a class act

Culture is everything inside an NFL locker room. Jones is a class act and one of the most beloved players inside Lambeau Field. During each of the last two seasons, Jones has been picked as the Packers’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Off the field and on it, he’s well-respected. Losing him as a difference-making player would have been tough; losing him as a indispensable teammate and leader inside the locker room would have been a double whammy for the Packers. Instead, Jones returns.

Record chasing?

One final aspect of this restructure: Jones might now have a chance to chase some team records. It’s a long shot, even if he stays two more seasons. But with 5,284 rushing yards entering 2023, Jones currently ranks third all-time in Packers history. He trails Ahman Green (8,322) and Jim Taylor (8,207). In other words: Jones needs a little over 3,000 more rushing yards to challenge Green and Taylor atop the list. This contract restructure could mean Jones is in Green Bay through the 2023 and 2024 seasons and possibly longer, based on where he’s at in two years. If nothing else, Jones now has a golden opportunity to establish himself as one of the top running backs in the team’s long history.

