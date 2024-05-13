Does 777 situation expose Premier League ownership flaws?

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty is answering all of your footballing questions.

@win_n10 on asked "X": Given the furore that has surrounded 777 Partners since Farhad Moshiri first announced them as preferred bidder for Everton, is it surprising that he is yet to end this takeover and does this slow death suggest the Premier League Ownership And Directors Test is still not fit for purpose as even 777 cannot be disqualified?

Phil answered: In some ways, it is not a surprise because Farhad Moshiri’s management of Everton has been so poor since he acquired control.

With all the various issues surrounding 777, it is a surprise this has dragged on so long and surely this has to end soon. The giveaway is that the Premier League has clearly had major reservations for some time otherwise they would have signed this deal off. Only they can know why they have not stepped in already but it now looks like it will come to an end of its own accord.

This is, of course, unless the unpredictable Moshiri decides otherwise.

The Premier League would also say they have been careful to guard Everton’s interests in this particular case by not signing it off.

There has been much news around 777 recently – and none of it good.