What does a 7-1 start mean to Missouri football? How Eli Drinkwitz reacted to Saturday's win

Missouri football's depth was tested on Saturday.

Chad Bailey was out, Ty'Ron Hopper left the game, Luther Burden struggled with dings and Kris Abrams-Draine got up slow in the first half. It didn't hamper MU; the Tigers still downed South Carolina 34-12.

"Great time for a bye week," Drinkwitz said.

Here's what Eli Drinkwitz said after the Tigers stymied South Carolina to earn a happy homecoming:

On Missouri running back Cody Schrader

The plan wasn't to feed Cody Schrader 26 times. It was supposed to be more spread.

"Our plan was to play a little bit of Jamal Roberts in this game and, just didn't get it done," Drinkwitz said.

Instead, Schrader ran the ball for 26 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Even when hurt, he proved to be the perfect complement to the Missouri passing game. It speaks to how much the team trusts the senior running back.

"We just have a lot of trust in him," Drinkwitz said. "He continues to earn the opportunity with the way he's producing with the ball in his hands."

On Missouri's pass rush, which got 5 sacks

In the Missouri defense's 12-point outing, the pass rush was the shining star.

"Our theme all week was rattle Rattler," Drinkwitz said. "We just felt like we needed to rattle him and should have had more, but we had some really unfortunate uncharacteristic penalties on third down."

Still, even the three defensive penalties that ended up giving the Gamecocks first downs didn't slow down the Tigers' attack on quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Missouri recorded six sacks, eight tackles for loss and five pass breakups. It was a dominant day for the defensive unit.

"Coach (Blake) Baker, coach (Kevin) Peoples did an excellent job with the plan," Drinkwitz said.

On Missouri's sputtering offense in the second half

Before Cody Schrader sealed the game with his second touchdown of the game, the Tigers were in a lull.

In the first half, Missouri had 294 total yards. In the third quarter, the Tigers recorded just 45 total yards.

"We couldn't get a rhythm for whatever reason," Drinkiwitz said. "I thought in the first half, there was a couple of really key third downs that kept us going. Obviously, in the third quarter, we weren't quite as good on third down."

But, the head ball coach isn't worried.

"We'll respond," Drinkwitz said. "We'll figure it out."

On what the 7-1 start means

Drinkwitz had one question to describe what the 7-1 start has meant to this team going into its idle week.

"Why stop now?" Drinkwitz said.

After the off week, Missouri will have a chance to do what teams have not been able to do for nearly two seasons: beat No. 1 Georgia. Missouri almost did it last year. Accomplishing that feat this season would mean MU has a chance to finish the season in an incredible fashion.

"We got a lot of games left to set up a November to remember," Drinkwitz said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz reacted to Saturday's win