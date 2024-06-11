When does the 2024 WSL transfer window open?

The 2024 summer transfer window promises to be another exciting one as clubs gear up for the new Women’s Super League season.

Chelsea were crowned league champions in May for a fifth consecutive time after they pipped rivals Manchester City to the title on the last day. Now, they’re set to begin a new era under Sonia Bompastor following the departure of long-serving head coach Emma Hayes.

City and Arsenal complete the Champions League spots and both will be required to contend qualifying rounds in order to reach the group stage of Europe's premier competition, while Liverpool finished fourth to record their highest finish in the league since 2017. Bristol City finished bottom of the standings and return to the second division after just a single season back in the WSL.

Crystal Palace will be the newcomers next term following their Championship title win. Laura Kaminski's side finished top of the standings after 22 games, just a single point clear of Charlton Athletic and only a few ahead of Sunderland and Southampton.

When does the transfer window open and close?

The transfer window opens on June 24 this summer and closes on September 13 at 11pm for domestic deals and midnight for international transfers. The window slams shut a little over a week before the start of the 2024/25 WSL season, which kicks off on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

What transfers are expected to happen?

Plenty of big names are expected to be on the move in the coming months, including former Chelsea star Fran Kirby.

The 30-year-old confirmed her departure from the London club towards the end of the campaign and 90min understands she would welcome a move to another English side, while there is also interest from abroad.

Vivianne Miedema will also join a new club this summer following the expiration of her contract with Arsenal. The WSL’s all-time top goalscorer has been heavily linked with Manchester City, who will look to bolster their attacking ranks after an injury to Khadija Shaw in the final weeks of the season was arguably the difference between them winning the title and ultimately losing out to Chelsea.

Mary Earps’ future at Manchester United remains uncertain as she is out of contract this summer and is yet to commit to fresh terms. 90min understands Paris Saint-Germain are willing to do whatever it takes to sign England's number one on a free transfer, although she is still in discussions with United as she seeks reassurances from the club regarding their plans for the women’s side.