When does the 2024 MLS summer transfer window open?

As soon as the 2024 MLS summer transfer window opens, Major League Soccer teams will once again be able to pursue, sign, and field new players before the MLS Cup Playoffs kick off.

Over the last few years, the MLS has made headlines with their blockbuster signings and transfers. From Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami to Hugo Cuypers' record-setting Chicago Fire transfer, MLS clubs have proven their commitment to building competitive rosters, no matter how many millions it sets them back.

The Primary Transfer Window for the 2024 season closed back on Apr. 23, momentarily preventing teams from adding new players to their squads. Fortunately, the MLS summer transfer window gives executives another chance to improve their teams, and if rumors are any indication, Real Madrid's Nacho might be on the table.

So, when exactly does the Secondary Transfer Window open?

The 2024 MLS summer transfer window opens on Thursday, July 18. The 29 MLS teams will get their second opportunity to acquire new players for their rosters heading into the busiest time of year for Major League Soccer.

The window will remain open throughout the Leagues Cup. A club's performance in the tournament could reveal a key weakness that needs to be filled before the final months of MLS competition.

Clubs pursuing stars under contract in other countries must request and submit an International Transfer Certificate for each player. The transfer will only become legitimate once the ITC is received and approved.

Although players cannot join MLS rosters while the transfer window is closed, they can agree to certain deals and figures in-between the allotted dates. The process is not completed or official, though, until the transfer window opens.

Teams have just 28 days to take advantage of the open window before it closes for good on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. All rosters will freeze on Sept. 13 before Decision Day and the MLS Cup Playoffs.