When does the 2023 NFL season start? What about college? Here's when your social life ends

NFL preseason games wrap up this week, which means the regular season isn't far away.

The 104th NFL season starts Sept. 7 in Kansas City, where defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the Detroit Lions. Kickoff weekend continues Sept. 10 with four afternoon games in each market. The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will finish off Week 1 with "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 11.

Here's what to know about the return of football, including college.

When does the NFL season start in 2023?

NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 7:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions.

NFL games on Sunday, Sept. 10:

NFL games on Monday, Sept. 11:

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets.

When does college football start?

College football begins Aug. 26 with Week 0, as just a handful of FBS teams begin their season and only two ranked within the preseason top 25. No. 13 Notre Dame plays Navy at 2:30 p.m. ET, and No. 6 USC plays San Jose State at 8 p.m.

Week 1 begins Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 2, is the first official full slate of college football Saturday games.

Here's a look at when some of the teams close to Cincinnati kick off their season.

Sept. 1: Miami University vs. University of Miami.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana Hoosiers.

Sept. 2: University of Cincinnati vs. Eastern Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When does the 2023 NFL season start? When does college football start?