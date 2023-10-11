How does 2023 FSU football compare to Seminoles’ national title teams?

Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Syracuse on the short list of serious College Football Playoff contenders. The No. 4 Seminoles are the ACC favorites with the third- or fourth-best national championship odds, depending on the sportsbook.

Which means it’s a good time to see how these ’Noles stack up against FSU’s three previous national title teams, which all went unbeaten through their first five games:

Scoring offense

2023: 42.4 points per game (sixth nationally)

2013: 53.6 points per game

1999: 43.4 points per game

1993: 45.6 points per game

Scoring defense

2023: 21.4 points per game allowed (tied for 44th nationally)

2013: 12 points per game allowed

1999: 17.2 points per game allowed

1993: 2.8 points per game allowed

AP Top 25 ranking

2023: No. 4

2013: No. 6

1999: No. 1

1993: No. 1

Best performance

2023: After trailing LSU 17-14 at halftime in Orlando, FSU delivered its best showing in a decade. The Seminoles outgained the Tigers 311-171 in the second half and established themselves as a title contender with a 45-24 victory.

2013: FSU’s 63-0 obliteration of undefeated, No. 25 Maryland tied No. 11 Texas’ 66-3 loss to UCLA in 1997 as the largest defeat ever by a team ranked in the Associated Press’ poll.

1999: The Seminoles’ 42-11 win over No. 20 North Carolina State was convincing but still not enough retribution after FSU lost to the Wolfpack a year earlier. “I would have loved to have buried those guys,” Chris Weinke said. “And we didn’t bury them.”

1993: No. 17 Clemson was not a test for FSU. The Seminoles crushed the Tigers 57-0 — Clemson’s worst loss in 62 years — in front of what was then the largest crowd in Doak Campbell Stadium history (74,991). The game featured the first of Warrick Dunn’s school-record 49 touchdowns.

Closest call

2023: The ’Noles trailed 10-0 early at Clemson and tied it in the third quarter with Kalen DeLoach’s 56-yard scoop-and-score touchdown. FSU didn’t lead until overtime, when Jordan Travis found Keon Coleman for the game winner in a 31-24 triumph.

2013: FSU fell behind 17-3 at Boston College before taking the lead with Jameis Winston’s Hail Mary to Kenny Shaw in the final play of the first half. The Seminoles pulled away for a 48-34 victory and didn’t trail again until the national title game.

1999: Joe Hamilton threw a touchdown pass in the final two minutes for No. 10 Georgia Tech, but FSU recovered the onside kick to seal a 41-35 home win. “I don’t want to play one more second of that game,” coach Bobby Bowden said afterward. “I never thought I would see the day that an offense would score that many points on us.”

1993: The closest thing to a close call was at No. 13 North Carolina when Mack Brown’s Tar Heels took a 7-0 lead. FSU scored the next 33 points, including Derrick Brooks’ interception return for a touchdown.

Biggest stars

2023: FSU’s all-time career leader in touchdowns responsible for (84), Travis has thrown 132 consecutive passes without an interception. He’s 92 of 145 for 1,198 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also has two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

2013: Winston built off his sensational 25-of-27 debut at Pitt. Through five games, the eventual Bucs’ No. 1 overall pick completed 73% of his passes (90-of-123) for 17 touchdowns and rushed for two more scores.

1999: Peter Warrick amassed 593 yards from scrimmage with four receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and a punt return touchdown.

1993: Charlie Ward didn’t have a touchdown in Week 1. By Week 5, he was 111-of-159 for 1,308 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 178 rushing yards (6.8 per carry) and a score. Brooks scored a defensive touchdown in three consecutive games (two interceptions and a fumble recovery).

• • •

