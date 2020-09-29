When does the 2021 NHL season start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a temporary four-month shutdown to the 2019-2020 NHL season, the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in six games to conclude the most unique season in league history. As eyes turn to next season, however, there's still a lot to be decided.

Originally slated for an October start and April end to the 2020-2021 season, the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the timeline significantly. With more logistical issues than the NBA with teams crossing the United States-Canada border in the

Here's the latest information on when the 2021 season will start.

Last reported NHL start date: December 1

Though this date is expected to be back, there's been no confirmation yet. Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league started to talk about next season's start dates ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Edmonton, but due to uncertainty from the pandemic, nothing has been finalized.

“Dec. 1 has always been a notional date. I will not be surprised if it slips into later December, could slip into January,” Bettman said. “But there’s no point right now in making any definitive comments on our plans because there’s still too much we don’t know."

There you have it from the commissioner himself.

Upcoming 2021 NHL calendar

Here are the reported dates for the upcoming 2021 NHL season, though several are expected to get pushed back.

NHL Draft: October 6-7, 2020

NHL Free Agency: October 9

NHL Winter Classic: January 1, 2021 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. (Wild vs. Blues)

NHL All-Star Game: January 30, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida

Check back here for more updates as they become available!