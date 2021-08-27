When does the 2021 NFL season begin: Start date, Week 1 schedule, kickoff times, TV channels, live streams

The 2021 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 9 with a match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida at Raymond James Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America. The game will also be available to stream live on Peacock.

This season marks the debut of an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule. Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games and as a result, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

See below for the full week one schedule.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

When : Thursday, September 9

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

2021 NFL Week 1 Schedule

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch Week 1 Thursday, September 9, 8:20 pm Sunday, September 12, 1:00 pm Sunday, September 12, 1:00 pm Sunday, September 12, 4:25 pm Sunday, September 12, 4:25 pm Sunday, September 12, 8:20 pm Monday, September 13, 8:15 pm

