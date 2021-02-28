When does 2021 NFL Free Agency start?
After the craziest season in league history, the start of free agency marks the start of the NFL new year.
Players look for beginnings. Coaches comb for answers. General managers search to fill in holes and strengthen weaknesses. Fans of all teams are filled with hope that the unrestricted free agents choose their markets to ply their trade.
It's a wonderful time of the year. Here's everything you need to know about the start of free agency.
March 17: NFL new year begins and free agent deals can become official at 4 p.m. EST.
March 15-17: Legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents between players' agents and teams can take place.
Notable 2021 NFL Free Agents
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas, 28 - unrestricted
Von Miller, OLB, Denver, 32 - team option
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati, 33 - unrestricted
Matthew Judon, OLB, Baltimore, 33 - unrestricted
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston, 32 - unrestricted
Leonard Williams, DE, NYG, 27 - unrestricted
Melvin Ingram, OLB, LAC, 32 - unrestricted
Bud Dupree, OLB, Pittsburgh, 28 - unrestricted
Brandon Scherrf, G, Washington, 30 - unrestricted
Jacoby Brisett, QB, Indianapolis, 29 - unrestricted
Patrick Peterson, CB, Arizona, 31 - unrestricted
Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago, 28 - unrestricted
Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco, 33 - unrestricted
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis, 32 - unrestricted
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Jacksonville, 28 - unrestricted
Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Baltimore, 26 - unrestricted
Ryan Kerrigan, DE, Washington, 33 - unrestricted
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona, 38 - unrestricted
Anthony Harris, FS, Minnesota, 30 - unrestricted
Hunter Henry, TE, LAC, 27 - unrestricted
DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia, 35 - unrestricted
Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City, 28 - unrestricted
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay, 32 - unrestricted
Corey Linsley, C, Green Bay, 30 - unrestricted
Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco, 33 - unrestricted
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Tampa Bay, 34 - unrestricted
Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ, 28 - unrestricted
Willie Snead, WR, Baltimore, 29 - unrestricted
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami, 39 - unrestricted
Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC, 32 - unrestricted
Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta, 27 - unrestricted
Duke Johnson, RB, Houston, 28 - unrestricted
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, Chicago, 27 - unrestricted
Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore, 32 - unrestricted
Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas, 34 - unrestricted
Ronald Darby, CB, Washington, 27 - unrestricted
Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle, 31 - unrestricted
Will Fuller, WR, Washington, 27 - unrestricted
Dustin Hopkins, K, Washington, 31 - unrestricted
Marcedes Lewis, TE, Green Bay, 37 - unrestricted
Matt Skura, C, Baltimore, 28 - unrestricted
Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay, 26 - unrestricted
Cam Newton, QB, New England, 32 - unrestricted
Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay, 33 - unrestricted
T.Y. Yeldon, RB, Buffalo, 28 - unrestricted
Dion Lewis, RB, NYG, 31 - unrestricted
Joe Flacco, QB, NYJ, 36 - unrestricted
Jordan Reed, TE, San Francisco, 31 - unrestricted
Adrian Peterson, RB, Detroit, 36 - unrestricted
Frank Gore, RB, NYJ, 38 - unrestricted
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh, 25 - unrestricted