When does 2021 NFL Free Agency start?

After the craziest season in league history, the start of free agency marks the start of the NFL new year.

Players look for beginnings. Coaches comb for answers. General managers search to fill in holes and strengthen weaknesses. Fans of all teams are filled with hope that the unrestricted free agents choose their markets to ply their trade.

It's a wonderful time of the year. Here's everything you need to know about the start of free agency.

March 17: NFL new year begins and free agent deals can become official at 4 p.m. EST.

March 15-17: Legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents between players' agents and teams can take place.

Notable 2021 NFL Free Agents