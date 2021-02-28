When does 2021 NFL Free Agency start?

NBC Sports Washington Staff
·2 min read

After the craziest season in league history, the start of free agency marks the start of the NFL new year. 

Players look for beginnings. Coaches comb for answers. General managers search to fill in holes and strengthen weaknesses. Fans of all teams are filled with hope that the unrestricted free agents choose their markets to ply their trade. 

It's a wonderful time of the year. Here's everything you need to know about the start of free agency. 

March 17: NFL new year begins and free agent deals can become official at 4 p.m. EST.

March 15-17: Legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents between players' agents and teams can take place.

Notable 2021 NFL Free Agents

  • Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas, 28 - unrestricted

  • Von Miller, OLB, Denver, 32 - team option

  • A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati, 33 - unrestricted

  • Matthew Judon, OLB, Baltimore, 33 - unrestricted

  • J.J. Watt, DE, Houston, 32 - unrestricted

  • Leonard Williams, DE, NYG, 27 - unrestricted

  • Melvin Ingram, OLB, LAC, 32 - unrestricted

  • Bud Dupree, OLB, Pittsburgh, 28 - unrestricted

  • Brandon Scherrf, G, Washington, 30 - unrestricted

  • Jacoby Brisett, QB, Indianapolis, 29 - unrestricted

  • Patrick Peterson, CB, Arizona, 31 - unrestricted

  • Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago, 28 - unrestricted

  • Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco, 33 - unrestricted

  • T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis, 32 - unrestricted

  • Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Jacksonville, 28 - unrestricted

  • Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Baltimore, 26 - unrestricted

  • Ryan Kerrigan, DE, Washington, 33 - unrestricted

  • Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona, 38 - unrestricted

  • Anthony Harris, FS, Minnesota, 30 - unrestricted

  • Hunter Henry, TE, LAC, 27 - unrestricted

  • DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia, 35 - unrestricted

  • Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City, 28 - unrestricted

  • Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay, 32 - unrestricted

  • Corey Linsley, C, Green Bay, 30 - unrestricted

  • Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco, 33 - unrestricted

  • Ndamukong Suh, DT, Tampa Bay, 34 - unrestricted

  • Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ, 28 - unrestricted

  • Willie Snead, WR, Baltimore, 29 - unrestricted

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami, 39 - unrestricted

  • Tyrod Taylor, QB, LAC, 32 - unrestricted

  • Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta, 27 - unrestricted

  • Duke Johnson, RB, Houston, 28 - unrestricted

  • Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, Chicago, 27 - unrestricted

  • Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore, 32 - unrestricted

  • Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas, 34 - unrestricted

  • Ronald Darby, CB, Washington, 27 - unrestricted

  • Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle, 31 - unrestricted

  • Will Fuller, WR, Washington, 27 - unrestricted

  • Dustin Hopkins, K, Washington, 31 - unrestricted

  • Marcedes Lewis, TE, Green Bay, 37 - unrestricted

  • Matt Skura, C, Baltimore, 28 - unrestricted

  • Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay, 26 - unrestricted

  • Cam Newton, QB, New England, 32 - unrestricted

  • Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay, 33 - unrestricted

  • T.Y. Yeldon, RB, Buffalo, 28 - unrestricted

  • Dion Lewis, RB, NYG, 31 - unrestricted

  • Joe Flacco, QB, NYJ, 36 - unrestricted

  • Jordan Reed, TE, San Francisco, 31 - unrestricted

  • Adrian Peterson, RB, Detroit, 36 - unrestricted

  • Frank Gore, RB, NYJ, 38 - unrestricted

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh, 25 - unrestricted

