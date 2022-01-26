How does the 2021 draft class stack up for Raiders?

Whenever a team has an underwhelming first-round selection in a draft, it’s easy to criticize the entire class. Look no further than the 2019 draft for the Raiders as they missed on Clelin Ferrell at No. 4. While that was clearly a bad pick, they certainly made up for it with Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow on Day 3.

The 2021 draft class for the Raiders feels very similar to that class. Their first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood really struggled as a rookie, but their selections on Day 2 and Day 3 have certainly made up for it.

So how does the 2021 draft class for the Raiders stack up compared to the rest of the NFL? Pretty good, actually.

In a recent article by ESPN and Pro Football Focus, they ranked all 32 draft classes after Year 1. Surprisingly, the Raiders came in at No. 4 after nailing several Day 3 and Day 3 picks. Here is a snippet of their thoughts on the class:

“After years of poor drafts that contributed to Las Vegas’ parting of ways with general manager Mike Mayock this offseason, Las Vegas hit on several defensive players. Tre’von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs both landed on PFF’s All-Rookie Team this season. Divine Deablo stepped in as a starter from Week 14 through the end of the season as well.”

The Raiders found three defensive starters after the first round of the draft in Moehrig, Deablo and Hobbs. They are also very optimistic about safety Tyree Gillespie, who could take over for Johnathan Abram after the 2022 season.

While the jury is still out on Leatherwood and his future in the NFL, it’s not hard to see that this was a great draft class for the Raiders. It’s a big reason why they played well at the end of the season as Hobbs, Moehrig and Deablo all were playing the best football of their career.

The Raiders have had a spotty draft history over the last decade, but this class should be among the best they’ve had in recent memory. There is a lot to be excited about in regards to this class entering the 2022 season.

