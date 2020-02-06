Nearly 3,000 Dodgers and Yankees fans to greet Astros at first series in Anaheim

The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t play the Houston Astros this year, but that wasn’t going to stop their fans from booing the team that might have cheated them out of their first World Series title since 1988.

Pantone 294, a traveling group of Dodgers fans, told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times that it has secured 2,727 tickets to the Angels’ home opener in Anaheim, which happens to be against the Astros. You can probably guess what they plan to do at the game.

Dodger fans obviously account for most of those numbers, but a few Yankees fans have also reportedly gotten in on the action. Both fanbases saw their teams lose in seven games to the Astros in the 2017 postseason, when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the Astros were still cheating.

From the Times:

“Dodger fans are taking their Yankee fan friends,” Pantone 294 co-owner Desiree Garcia said. “There are a lot of Yankee fans in L.A. that are not happy with the Astros.” “As long as you’re not wearing Astros gear, you’re perfectly fine to sit with us,” Garcia said.

Tickets to the game from Pantone 294 are currently selling for $25 each.

The Angels series will be the third series of the Astros’ season, which figures to see rampant booing throughout after Manfred levied significant sanctions against the team for cheating during its 2017 World Series season.

The team is scheduled to open 2020 at home against the Angels, then play its first road series against the Oakland Athletics. The team can probably expect even more booing there, not to mention possibly facing a certain A’s starter who broke the entire scandal open.

In case you were wondering, the Astros aren’t scheduled to visit Yankee Stadium until September. They might hear the boos from New Jersey.

Expect booing. Ungodly amounts of booing. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

