Dodgers World Series roster: Curtis Granderson out, Corey Seager officially back

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers fans will be happy to know that star shortstop Corey Seager is back for the World Series. They might also be happy to know that Curtis Granderson isn’t sticking around for the World Series.

The Dodgers announced their World Series roster on Tuesday before Game 1 against the Houston Astros. Seager, as expected, is returning from his back injury and Granderson, somewhat surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. In his place, the Dodgers added another pitcher, Brandon McCarthy.

Granderson, 36, is a veteran bat and outfielder, but he’s been in a huge postseason slump. He has just one hit in 15 at-bats spread over six games for the Dodgers. So in that sense, it’s not surprising that he’d be left off the roster. Rather, it’s surprising because manager Dave Roberts had shown such a desire until this point to stick with Granderson, thinking he’d break out of his slump. That also led to Dodgers fans blaming Granderson when the team struggled.

Strategically, nobody will blame the Dodgers for adding another pitcher, even though McCarthy hasn’t thrown in a game since Oct. 1. The postseason is often an arms race and having another serviceable pitcher out of the bullpen is never a bad thing.