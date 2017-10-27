Dodgers World Series bright spot for immigrant community

By Rory Carroll

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - For Los Angeles Dodgers fan and illegal Mexican immigrant Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, the team's first trip to the World Series in nearly three decades has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult time.

The 49-year-old father of four was apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers after dropping his 12-year-old daughter off at her Los Angeles school in February.

The arrest got national attention after another one of his daughters filmed him being taken away in a video that went viral.

Avelica-Gonzalez, who was released on bond in late August after spending six months in custody, continues to fight deportation while working as a cook in the city.

He said the success of "Los Dodgers" has given those living in the Los Angeles area illegally something to rally around at a time when the Trump administration's efforts to step up deportations has created deep uncertainty and fear.

"The Dodgers being in the World Series is helping us forget some of our problems," Avelica-Gonzalez told Reuters through an interpreter while wearing a crisp white Dodgers jersey.

"The whole Mexican community is united to support them."

Avelica-Gonzalez and his wife were in downtown L.A. to attend an oversight commission meeting looking into what extent the Los Angeles Sheriff was cooperating with ICE.

The heated affair included immigration advocates, who argued ICE was breaking families apart, and Trump supporters, who called the immigrants criminals and held signs saying "Illegals Don't Have Rights" and "Respect President Trump."

The tension was enough to make anyone yearn for the distraction of a good ball game.

More illegal immigrants live in Southern California than anywhere else in the country, according to the Pew Research Center study. There are about 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States, according to Pew.