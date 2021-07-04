Dodgers wait out long rain delay, defeat Nationals for eighth consecutive win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jorge Castillo
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Dodgers&#39; Justin Turner slides home to score during the fourth inning against the Nationals on July 3, 2021.
Justin Turner scores on Albert Pujols' sacrifice fly during the Dodgers' three-run fourth inning Saturday. The Dodgers won 5-3 after a rain delay of 1 hour 44 minutes in the fifth inning. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw glanced up when Yan Gomes swatted the pitch Saturday night at Nationals Park, yelled in frustration once he realized where the ball was going and looked away.

It landed over the left-field wall with two outs in the fourth inning for a tying, three-run home run. On most nights, Kershaw would’ve rebounded, finished strong and kept the Dodgers in the game. Mother Nature had other plans.

Within minutes, with one out in the top of the fifth inning, the skies opened and the game was stopped. It resumed after a rain delay of 1 hour 44 minutes without Kershaw or Washington Nationals starter Paulo Espino. With a bullpen game looming Sunday and questions in their rotation, it was an untimely sequence for the Dodgers.

But they went on to win 5-3 to extend their winning streak to eight games. San Francisco later rallied for a 6-5 win at Arizona, leaving the Dodgers a half-game behind the first-place Giants in the National League West.

“It certainly wasn't ideal,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I know Clayton wanted to keep going, which is a credit to him. No surprise. But we managed it and we'll get through tomorrow.”

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers against the Nationals.
Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw went four innings, giving up three runs. His rain-shortened outing means the team will effectively be forced into bullpen games on back-to-back days. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

The Dodgers (52-31) scored three runs in the fourth inning on two sacrifice flies and an RBI double from Gavin Lux. Then they took the lead without hitting a ball out of the infield in the top of the sixth on a hit by pitch, a fielder’s choice, an error and AJ Pollock’s RBI infield single to the third baseman. The dribbler had an exit velocity of 65.1 mph.

Lux worked a walk to lead off the ninth inning, stole second base and scored on Chris Taylor’s single to give the Dodgers a two-run cushion. The Dodgers manufactured enough offense despite just five hits and no home runs. They are riding high. But Sunday, after a turnaround of fewer than 11 hours, will present a challenge.

Kershaw’s rain-shortened outing means the Dodgers will effectively be forced into bullpen games on back-to-back days. Trevor Bauer was scheduled to start Sunday’s matinee against the Nationals (40-41) — the series finale is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern time — until he was placed on paid administrative leave Friday after a woman accused him of sexual assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him Tuesday.

The Dodgers, without an obvious viable choice to immediately log a conventional starter’s workload, will go with a bullpen game. They’ll be in a bind after using five relievers to cover the final five innings Saturday.

After the win, Roberts said the team still hadn’t decided on an opener for Sunday morning. He said the club will recall right-hander Edwin Uceta from triple-A Oklahoma City to shoulder some of the workload. Uceta is a starter by trade, but he hasn’t logged more than four innings in any of his 12 outings between triple A and the majors. Roberts said he can throw 75 to 80 pitches Sunday.

As for after Sunday, MLB can keep Bauer on leave for seven days, but it would need approval from the players’ union to extend the duration. If the approval isn’t granted, Bauer would return to the roster Friday when the Dodgers face the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium unless the team decides to act on its own. That appears unlikely.

If Bauer does miss more than seven days, the Dodgers would prefer to avoid navigating the schedule with a four-man rotation for an extended period. They have two internal options for the role: veteran David Price and minor leaguer Josiah Gray.

Price is a former Cy Young Award winner whom the Dodgers placed in the bullpen after he opted out of the 2020 season, citing health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has started two games as an opener this season during the Dodgers’ five weeks with four starters following Dustin May’s season-ending elbow injury. He’s given up 12 runs — 11 earned — in 25-2/3 innings overall this season.

On Saturday, Roberts said Price wouldn’t be available for more than 40 pitches Sunday. The left-hander would need multiple starts, perhaps up to a month, to build up the stamina for a conventional starter’s workload.

“The buildup is something else that is not ideal and practical,” Roberts said.

Price said there’s a plan in place, but he declined to disclose details.

“I’ll start if they want me to start,” Price said. “That’s fine with me.”

The scoreboard at Nationals Park during Saturday&#39;s rain delay.
The scoreboard at Nationals Park during Saturday's rain delay. (Mitchell Layton / Getty Images)

While the 35-year-old Price has 11 full major league seasons of experience as a starter, Gray has yet to make his big league debut. The 23-year-old right-hander began the season as the organization’s top-ranked prospect, but he has pitched in just one game this season. He was shut down with a shoulder impingement after starting opening day for Oklahoma City.

Gray resumed throwing recently, and Roberts said he expects he’ll appear in games soon. But he’ll also need time to build up. Acquiring a starter before the July 31 deadline, already a possibility before the allegations against Bauer surfaced, is an alternative.

The Dodgers have recently been reluctant to trade talent from a farm system that has thinned out considerably at the triple-A level.

They, however, have little depth and a question mark in Tony Gonsolin, who hasn’t logged more than four innings in any of his five starts since coming off the injured list. Last week, Gonsolin said he experienced shoulder soreness after his second outing like what sidelined him for two months. He surrendered a run on two hits and threw 52 pitches in three innings Friday.

Roberts has also said that the team wants to lighten the burden for the other starters as they enter the second half of the season. Bauer, Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Julio Urías all rank in the top 13 for innings pitched across the majors.

A day after speaking at the president’s podium during the Dodgers’ visit to the White House, Kershaw’s outing began with a brief scare.

Josh Harrison welcomed him with a line drive up the middle on his first pitch. Kershaw evaded the comebacker, but he emerged wincing with a neck stinger. That prompted a visit from Roberts and a trainer.

He threw a warmup pitch, stayed in the game, and got Juan Soto to ground into a double play. Soto was the first of nine straight batters Kershaw retired until Soto walked with one out in the fourth inning. Ryan Zimmerman then struck out, but Kershaw gave up a single to Starlin Castro before his 2-2 mistake to Gomes. His night would end shortly thereafter, with a sour taste and the Dodgers in a thorny spot.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Dodgers vs. Nationals Highlights

    Dodgers' pen twirl five shutout innings in 5-3 win

  • Dodgers win 8th straight, top Nats 5-3 behind Pollock's hit

    A.J. Pollock hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended a winning streak to eight for the third time this season with a rainy 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Pinch-hitter Chris Taylor added an RBI single in the ninth for a two-run lead. Kenley Jansen allowed Starlin Castro's single leading off the bottom half and walked Yan Gomes, then struck out Gerardo Parra and Alcides Escobar, and retired pinch-hitter Josh Bell on a soft liner to shortstop for his 21st save in 23 chances.

  • MLB betting: Fade Padres' Blake Snell on the Fourth of July?

    The San Diego starter faces the Phillies on the road, where he sports a 10.36 ERA.

  • When it comes to sports teams hiring women, 'almost' doesn't count

    The Blazers want credit for considering Hammon as a finalist, but they shouldn't get any. Almost hiring her is meaningless, and treating her final-round interview like some kind of incredible accomplishment is infantilizing.

  • Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo officially out for Game 6

    The Milwaukee Bucks will be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo when they face the Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday night in Atlanta. The two-time NBA MVP was listed as out on Saturday afternoon's NBA injury report. Meanwhile, Hawks star Trae Young is still listed as questionable (bone bruise) and teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) remains probable on the report.

  • LEADING OFF: All-Star pitchers, Schwarber sidelined

    The Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas' Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. Of course, one pitcher was picked with the starting lineup — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth-like phenomenon who leads the major league in home runs AND is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 12 starts with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings.

  • Red Sox vs. A's Highlights

    Kemp's sac fly completes the A's 7-6 comeback win

  • Home runs by Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies over Padres 4-2

    Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy Saturday night. Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.

  • Chris Paul: after 16 NBA seasons of bad luck has Point God’s time finally come?

    The Phoenix Suns star has been as unlucky as he has been brilliant during his long career. But now he has an great chance to finally win a championship Chris Paul in action against Los Angeles Clippers during the NBA Western Conference finals. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA When Chris Paul collided with Phoenix Suns’ teammate Cam Johnson in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarter-finals against the title-favourite Los Angeles Lakers, going down in agony as he held his right shoulder, it looked

  • Telenor says evaluating future of Myanmar operation

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor is considering the future of its operations in Myanmar due to the deteriorating business and security situation in the country, the company said on Friday. Telenor wrote off the value of its Myanmar unit in May, booking a loss of 6.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($752 million), after its mobile business remained severely restricted following the Feb. 1 military coup. "Due to the continued situation, Telenor Group is in the process of evaluating various options with regards to its presence in the country," the company said in a statement.

  • Jorge López fans Anthony Rendon

    Jorge López strikes out Anthony Rendon swinging in the bottom of the 5th inning, one of his four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings

  • White Sox' winning streak ends after miscalled strikes, play in center

    After two miscalled strikes on back-to-back full counts and a missed catch in center field, the Tigers rallied against the Sox 11-5.

  • Gators finish fifth in Directors' Cup standings

    The Florida Gators placed fifth in the 2020-21 Learfield IMG College Sports Directors' Cup standings.

  • MLB rumors: Giants trade for Will Toffey, intriguing minor leaguer

    Will Toffey went to Vanderbilt, has posted high on-base percentages in the minors, and is starting to play multiple positions.

  • Josef Newgarden leads first Mid-Ohio practice as Team Penske seeks IndyCar rebound

    After a string of IndyCar disappointments for Team Penske, Josef Newgarden paced the opening practice at Mid-Ohio for the Honda Indy 200.

  • Cycling-Pogacar destroys rivals with two weeks left on the Tour de France

    LE GRAND BORNAND, France (Reuters) -Defending champion Tadej Pogacar put the hammer down on the Tour de France on Saturday as he claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey with a vintage ride on the eighth stage, a 150.8-km Alpine trek from Oyonnax to Le Grand Bornand. The young Slovenian attacked on the penultimate ascent of the day, the Col de Romme, to distance all his rivals in a long-range move reminiscent of racing in the 1980s, as Belgian Dylan Teuns won the day’s laurels from the early breakaway. Pogacar was fourth on the stage behind Spain’s Ion Izaguirre and Canadian Michael Woods, second and third respectively, 49 seconds off the pace but with an advantage of more than three minutes on all his rivals for the general classification.

  • IndyCar Mid-Ohio Honda Indy starting lineup: Josef Newgarden wins third straight pole

    IndyCar Mid-Ohio lineup: Josef Newgarden will start on the pole position for the third consecutive race in the NTT IndyCar Series.

  • Tennis-Kyrgios says was playing 'unbelievable' before injury struck

    Australian showman Nick Kyrgios's said he was playing "unbelievable" tennis before being forced to quit with an abdominal injury after two sets of his third-round Wimbledon clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday. It was an anti-climax for a Court One crowd who were mesmerised by Kyrgios's play early on as he outplayed the 16th seed, breaking his serve three times.

  • Kyle Seager's 15th home run

    Kyle Seager hammers a solo home run to center field for his 15th season jack to trim the Mariners' deficit to 7-2 in the 5th inning

  • Counselors work to ease grief over Florida building collapse

    After Lauren Miller lost her father in January to COVID-19, her longtime friend Jay Kleiman advised her not to wallow in grief and to seek counseling to ease her pain. Now she finds herself grieving again — only this time for Kleiman, one of scores of people believed to be underneath the rubble of a 12-story condominium tower in Florida that collapsed over a week ago, killing at least 24. “I’m sure he’d tell me: ‘It’s OK to be sad — this is very, very sad — but you have to move forward, and you have to be strong,’” Miller said, her voice cracking.