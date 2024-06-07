Dodgers vs. Yankees Best bets (6/7/24): Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, news & info

It’s Friday, June 7, and the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-25) and the New York Yankees (45-19) are all set to square off from Yankee Stadium in New York. The Dodgers are currently 1st in the National League West standings, while the Yankees sit in 1st place in the American League East standings.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the first pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees live today

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

Time: 7:05 PM ET

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

TV/Streaming: ATV+

Game odds for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday morning:



Odds: Los Angeles Dodgers -141, New York Yankees +120

Over/Under: 9 runs

Recent team stats for Los Angeles @ New York

The Dodgers are 6-4 over their last 10 games. They have an 18-13 record away from home this year and an overall run differential of +85.

The Yankees are 8-2 over their last 10 games with an 8-game win streak. They have a 21-8 record at home this year and an overall run differential of +118.

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles & New York

Los Angeles Dodgers: Yamamoto has allowed 24 runs and 59 hits while striking out 76 batters and allowing 14 walks over 65 innings this season. Click here to check out all of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 2024 stats.



New York Yankees: Poteet has allowed 3 runs and 9 hits while striking out 10 batters and allowing 1 walk over 11 innings this season. Click here to check out all of Cody Poteet’s 2024 stats.

Today’s Lineups for – Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees (June 7)

Be sure to check official team announcements for the submitted lineup card before the first pitch.

Projected Los Angeles Dodgers batting order

Projected New York Yankees batting order

Key injuries & player status

Los Angeles Dodgers injured list (as of Friday):

New York Yankees injured list (as of Friday):

Top betting trends & insights for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees on Friday

The Yankees are showing a profit of 3.95 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Yankee Stadium



It has been 5 games since the Yankees last failed to cover the Run Line



The Yankees have covered the run line in five straight home games



The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 series



The Yankees have won four of their last five matchups against NL West teams



The Under is 15-12 in the Yankees' home games this season



The Under is 4-1 in the Dodgers' last 5 games



Six of the Yankees' last seven games (86%) have gone over the expected total

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees game

Our model calculates projections around each money line, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here’s what our model is projecting for Friday's Dodgers and Yankees game:



Money Line: VERY slight lean to Dodgers -141

Spread: Leaning to Dodgers -1.5

Total: Slight lean to Under 9 runs

