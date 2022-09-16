Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: How to watch, streaming options and start times

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner throws to first against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. The Dodgers open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

What you need to know: With the National League West championship safe in their back pockets, the Dodgers will likely again rest some starting players when they open a three-game series Friday against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The starting pitching rotation is expected to stay close to usual, though, for the remainder of the regular season, although spot starter Michael Grove threw five impressive innings Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers will start right-hander Dustin May (1-2, 4.29 earned-run average) Friday against Giants right-hander Logan Webb (13-8, 2.88 ERA). Webb will go after his third consecutive win.

Although the Dodgers (98-44, .690) took two of three from Arizona earlier this week, the one loss came when reliever Craig Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save opportunity of the season.

At the same time, the Giants (69-74, .483) won two of three from Atlanta, which kept the Braves a half game out of first place in the NL East.

Friday’s game will be exclusively shown on Apple TV+.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Giants series

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.