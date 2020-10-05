Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS: Who has the edge in positional matchups?

The Dodgers hold an edge over the San Diego Padres at a majority of positions heading into the National League Division Series, with the outfield and the bench leaning most heavily in their favor. However, the Padres hold an edge in the infield behind Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, and their bullpen is coming off strong performances while the Dodgers' closer role is in question. A comparison:

Infield





DODGERS





PADRES



The Padres infield doesn’t have a hole. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado — two NL MVP candidates — give the Padres the best left side of the infield in the majors. First baseman Eric Hosmer missed some time with a fractured left finger but posted his best offensive season since signing an eight-year, $144-million contract with the Padres before the 2018 campaign. Jake Cronenworth, one of baseball’s top rookies in 2020, has established himself as the starting second baseman after bouncing around the infield to start the season.





EDGE: Padres









Outfield





DODGERS

View photos Dodgers' Mookie Betts smiles as he jogs back to the dugout after his solo home run against the Angels on Aug. 15 at Angel Stadium. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press) More

The best way to absorb your reigning MVP outfielder’s down season? Get another former MVP outfielder who might be the best player in the sport not named Mike Trout. Center fielder Cody Bellinger failed to meet expectations in 2020, but right fielder Mookie Betts supplied the type of season expected when the Dodgers acquired him and gave him $365 million to stay for another 12 years. The Dodgers have seemed to settle on AJ Pollock as their everyday left field for October, pushing Joc Pederson to the bench even against right-handed pitchers.

PADRES



San Diego acquired rookie center fielder Trent Grishman and left fielder Tommy Pham over the offseason to deepen the outfield, but right fielder Will Myers’ resurgence gave them the biggest upgrade there. Myers, 29, batted .288 with 15 home runs and a .959 OPS in 55 games during the regular season after combining for a .775 OPS in his first five seasons as a Padre. He slugged two homers in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals.





EDGE: Dodgers

Catching

DODGERS



The Dodgers’ catching situation is the best it's been since the 2017 postseason. Will Smith emerged as one of the best sluggers in the sport during the regular season. He was so productive that the Dodgers carried a third catcher in the wild-card series so they could have Smith start as the designated hitter when Austin Barnes caught Clayton Kershaw in Game 2. Barnes, meanwhile, bounced back from a terrible 2019 and will continue serving as Kershaw’s backstop. If the Dodgers carry a third catcher this season, it’ll be rookie Keibert Ruiz.





PADRES



The Padres overhauled their catching crop at the trade deadline, acquiring Austin Nola and Jason Castro to replace Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejia. Nola will get the bulk of the playing time. The former Seattle Mariner batted .273 with seven home runs and an .825 OPS in 48 games this season.





EDGE: Dodgers







Starting Pitching

DODGERS

View photos Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the third inning on Sept. 30 at Dodger Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press) More

The Dodgers get the edge because they’re facing fewer uncertainties. But there’s still one significant question: How bad is the blister on Walker Buehler’s right index finger? Buehler will start Game 1 again after logging just four innings in Game 1 of the wild-card series against the Brewers. Julio Urías followed Buehler with three scoreless innings and the Dodgers could turn to him again Tuesday if Buehler can’t pitch deep into the game. But aggressively deploying pitchers in this five-game series could ultimately backfire with no scheduled days off. Clayton Kershaw will start Game 2. After that, Tony Gonsolin is the presumed favorite to start Game 3, but that will depend on how pitchers are used in the first two games.

