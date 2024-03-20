Dodgers vs. Padres in Korea: How to watch MLB 2024 season opener, live updates, score

Major League Baseball's 2024 regular season begins overseas, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meeting Wednesday (6 a.m. ET) for the first of two games in Seoul, South Korea.

The Dodgers enter the new season as World Series favorites after spending more than a billion dollars on free agents in the offseason. Los Angeles gave two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani a 10-year, $700 million deal and a 12-year, $325 million contract to Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who will make his MLB debut in the second game of the Seoul Series on Thursday.

Wednesday marks the first time an MLB regular-season game will be played in Korea.

Keep it here throughout the morning for live updates and highlights from the 2024 MLB season opener:

Shohei Ohtani during an exhibition game in Seoul on March 18.

What time is the Dodgers-Padres game in Korea?

The Dodgers vs. Padres game in Seoul, South Korea begins at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

How to watch Dodgers vs. Padres Korea Series

Wednesday's Dodgers vs. Padres game will air on ESPN, getting underway at 6 a.m. ET.

MLB Korea Series stadium: Gocheok Sky Dome dimensions

The Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul is hosting the Dodgers vs. Padres games on Wednesday and Thursday. It's the home ballpark of the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes.

Here are the stadium dimensions:

Left Field – 325 feet

Right Field – 325 feet

Center Field – 400 feet

Shohei Ohtani debuts in Dodgers lineup

After signing a $700 million contract – the largest in North American pro sports history – Shohei Ohtani will make his regular season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Seoul.

Ohtani, a two-time MVP with the Los Angeles Angels, won't pitch in 2024 as he recovers from elbow surgery but will be the Dodgers' everyday designated hitter as the team seeks its 12th consecutive postseason appearance.

Ohtani joins a loaded Los Angeles lineup that also features former MVPs in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim returns to Korea

San Diego shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is back in his come country for MLB's Seoul Series, returning to the Gocheok Sky Dome where he formerly played his home games for the KBO's Nexen/Kiwoom Heroes.

Kim made his debut at age 19 and spent seven seasons with the Korean team, batting .294 with an .866 OPS, averaging more than 20 home runs. He joined the Padres prior to the 2021 season and won his first MLB Gold Glove award last season.

“I think that this is only possible because of the former Asian players who played in the big leagues,” Kim told reporters in Seoul this week. “They kind of paved the way for me and other Asian players who are going now. … Hopefully, that will inspire more Asian baseball players to dream that they can play in the big leagues.”

When is MLB Opening Day? Full schedule

MLB's official Opening Day with all 30 teams in action is scheduled for Thursday, March 28.

Here's the full schedule for March 28 (all times Eastern):

Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets – 1:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels @ Baltimore Orioles – 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies – 3:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals @ Cincinnati Reds – 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres – 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – 4:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays – 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals – 4:10 p.m.

Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox – 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates @ Miami Marlins – 4:10 p.m.

New York Yankees @ Houston Astros – 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs @ Texas Rangers – 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians @ Oakland Athletics – 10:07 p.m.

Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks – 10:10 p.m.

Boston Red Sox @ Seattle Mariners – 10:10 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers vs Padres: How to watch MLB Korea Series, live updates