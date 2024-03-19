Dodgers vs. Padres: How to watch the 2024 MLB Seoul Series

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While Opening Day for the 2024 MLB season isn’t until next Thursday, Mar. 28, this year, the season is starting off with the MLB Seoul Series. Bright and early between Wednesday, Mar. 20 and Thursday, Mar. 21, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will play a two-game series to swing into the season. Are you ready to watch the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play ball? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into Game 1 of the 2024 MLB in Seoul Series, including time, channel, the full series schedule and more.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres game

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 20

Time: 6 a.m.

Location: Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, South Korea

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV Stream,

What time is the Dodgers vs. Padres game?

Game 1 of the Dodgers vs. Padres matchup begins bright and early at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

Dodgers vs. Padres game channel

The MLB Seoul Series will air on ESPN. However, the ESPN broadcast will be subject to local blackout restrictions in both the Los Angeles and San Diego markets. For viewers in LA and San Diego, you’ll need to tune in on SportsNet LA or Padres TV, respectively.

Don’t have cable, or access to ESPN? You can watch ESPN with a live TV streaming service such as Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and Sling.

How to watch Dodgers vs. Padres without cable:

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres game in LA

Surprise, surprise, if you live in LA, the Dodgers next game against the Padres in the MLB Seoul Series will be blacked out on ESPN. But you can tune in to the game on your local RSN, SportsNet LA. If you don't already have access to SportsNet LA, the RSN channel is available through select live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres game in San Diego

Much like residents of LA, Padres fans in San Diego won't find their team's next game on ESPN, but they will be able to tune in (for free!) through Padres TV (the team's local RSN). Viewers in San Diego, Tijuana, and the club’s home territory can access the game free by clicking here and creating a username and password to watch on your favorite supported devices. A credit card is not required to watch the Seoul Series games on Padres.TV for fans located within these aforementioned markets.

MLB Seoul Series 2024 schedule:

Wednesday, Mar. 20

Dodgers vs. Padres: 6 a.m. ET (ESPN, coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET)

Thursday, Mar. 21

Dodgers vs. Padres: 6 a.m. ET (ESPN, coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET)

Dodgers vs. Padres odds:

Currently for Game 1, The LA Dodgers are favored to beat the San Diego Padres.