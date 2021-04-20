Dodgers vs. Mariners Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Urías' career high 11 K's leads Dodgers to 1-0 win
Urías' career high 11 K's leads Dodgers to 1-0 win
Julio Urías collects a career-high 11 strikeouts over seven shutout innings in his start against the Mariners
José Abreu demolishes a solo home run over the left-field wall to increase the White Sox lead to 3-1 in the 4th inning
Marco Gonzales whiffs 6 Dodgers over seven innings of one-run ball in his fantastic start against Los Angeles
Mickey Moniak runs down a fly ball drilled deep to right field and produces a nice diving grab to rob Tommy La Stella of a hit in the 1st
Julio Urías enjoyed this trip to Seattle and performance against the Mariners way more than the last time he was on the same mound. Urías threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 and leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-0 win on Tuesday. The matchup between early-season division leaders out West was an entertaining pitchers' duel with Urías getting the better of Seattle's Marco Gonzales.
The Bruins shut out the Sabres Tuesday night in Buffalo for their fifth consecutive victory.
The Washington Nationals put outfielder Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list Tuesday evening due to a strained left shoulder. Soto was scratched from the lineup a couple hours before the Nationals' game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 22-year-old Soto is hitting .300 with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 games this season.
Mookie Betts was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Tuesday after getting hit on the right forearm a night earlier, but manager Dave Roberts doesn’t expect it to be a long-term issue. Roberts said X-rays on Betts’ arm were negative after the former MVP took a fastball from Seattle closer Rafael Montero off the inside of his right forearm in the ninth inning of Monday’s 4-3 Mariners victory. Betts remained in the game after getting hit.
Bo Bichette hits a solo shot over the Green Monster vs. the Red Sox to get the scoring started in the fourth and put the Blue Jays up 1-0
Gio Urshela crushes a towering fly ball to center field for a solo home run and ties the game at 1 in the bottom of the 5th inning
Alabama football players received their 2020 championship rings Monday night at the team's annual steak-and-beans dinner.
Central California leaders and farmers are coming together, calling for the Governor's Office to issue a statewide emergency drought declaration.
Off to one of the best starts in franchise history, the Dodgers have MLB's best record and are flying high in the NL West.
The Bruins sophomore will test the waters after seeing his stock rise with UCLA's NCAA tournament run.
Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 04/20/2021
Sports Pulse: Will the NFL draft coming up here are our predictions
In an era of wasted at-bats and swinging for the fences, our John Tomase finds these Red Sox refreshing and exactly what baseball needs after watching them manufacture another win.
On a night when a social media star knocked out a former MMA champion in a ridiculously one-sided fashion, Robert Whittaker reminded the world what a true fighter is all about.
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project, will step down from his role at United at the end of 2021, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. United have been one of the leading clubs involved in the breakaway project and Woodward was singled out for criticism by the head of European soccer's governing body Aleksander Ceferin. "I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years," Woodward, who joined United in 2005 and took over in his current role in 2012, said in a statement.
Kevin Durant is only 10 days removed from his return following a hamstring injury.