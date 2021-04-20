Dodgers vs. Mariners Highlights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Urías' career high 11 K's leads Dodgers to 1-0 win

Recommended Stories

  • Julio Urías' career-high 11 K's

    Julio Urías collects a career-high 11 strikeouts over seven shutout innings in his start against the Mariners

  • José Abreu's monster solo homer

    José&nbsp;Abreu demolishes a solo home run over the left-field wall to increase the White Sox lead to 3-1 in the 4th inning

  • Marco Gonzales K's 6 Dodgers

    Marco Gonzales whiffs 6 Dodgers over seven innings of one-run ball in his fantastic start against Los Angeles

  • Mickey Moniak's awesome grab

    Mickey Moniak runs down a fly ball drilled deep to right field and produces a nice diving grab to rob Tommy La Stella of a hit in the 1st

  • Urías dominates as Dodgers pull out 1-0 win over Mariners

    Julio Urías enjoyed this trip to Seattle and performance against the Mariners way more than the last time he was on the same mound. Urías threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 and leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-0 win on Tuesday. The matchup between early-season division leaders out West was an entertaining pitchers' duel with Urías getting the better of Seattle's Marco Gonzales.

  • Bruins vs. Sabres highlights: B's cruise to fifth straight victory

    The Bruins shut out the Sabres Tuesday night in Buffalo for their fifth consecutive victory.

  • Nationals put Juan Soto on 10-day IL

    The Washington Nationals put outfielder Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list Tuesday evening due to a strained left shoulder. Soto was scratched from the lineup a couple hours before the Nationals' game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 22-year-old Soto is hitting .300 with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 games this season.

  • Betts out of Dodgers lineup but not expected to miss time

    Mookie Betts was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Tuesday after getting hit on the right forearm a night earlier, but manager Dave Roberts doesn’t expect it to be a long-term issue. Roberts said X-rays on Betts’ arm were negative after the former MVP took a fastball from Seattle closer Rafael Montero off the inside of his right forearm in the ninth inning of Monday’s 4-3 Mariners victory. Betts remained in the game after getting hit.

  • Bo Bichette hits a solo homer

    Bo Bichette hits a solo shot over the Green Monster vs. the Red Sox to get the scoring started in the fourth and put the Blue Jays up 1-0

  • Gio Urshela smashes a home run

    Gio Urshela crushes a towering fly ball to center field for a solo home run and ties the game at 1 in the bottom of the 5th inning

  • Alabama football players receive their 2020 championship rings

    Alabama football players received their 2020 championship rings Monday night at the team's annual steak-and-beans dinner.

  • Valley leaders, farmers call on Gov. Newsom to issue emergency drought declaration

    Central California leaders and farmers are coming together, calling for the Governor's Office to issue a statewide emergency drought declaration.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers maintain their hold on No. 1 spot

    Off to one of the best starts in franchise history, the Dodgers have MLB's best record and are flying high in the NL West.

  • UCLA star Johnny Juzang declares for NBA draft, will not hire agent

    The Bruins sophomore will test the waters after seeing his stock rise with UCLA's NCAA tournament run.

  • Brad Marchand with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

    Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 04/20/2021

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    Sports Pulse: Will the NFL draft coming up here are our predictions

  • The old-school Boston Red Sox offense might just save baseball

    In an era of wasted at-bats and swinging for the fences, our John Tomase finds these Red Sox refreshing and exactly what baseball needs after watching them manufacture another win.

  • Robert Whittaker dominates Kelvin Gastelum, makes strong case for Adesanya rematch

    On a night when a social media star knocked out a former MMA champion in a ridiculously one-sided fashion, Robert Whittaker reminded the world what a true fighter is all about.

  • Man United chief Woodward to step down at end of 2021

    Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project, will step down from his role at United at the end of 2021, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. United have been one of the leading clubs involved in the breakaway project and Woodward was singled out for criticism by the head of European soccer's governing body Aleksander Ceferin. "I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years," Woodward, who joined United in 2005 and took over in his current role in 2012, said in a statement.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant leaves game, ruled out after suffering thigh injury vs. Heat in first quarter

    Kevin Durant is only 10 days removed from his return following a hamstring injury.