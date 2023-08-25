Dodgers vs. Guardians Recap Gm 2
Enrique Hernández's three hits along with the Dodgers' 15-hit outburst led the Dodgers to a 9-3 win over the Guardians
The Dodgers are getting hot at the right time.
The Dodgers have gone 13-1 so far in August and hold a nine-game lead in the NL West.
