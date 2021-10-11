Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS Game 3: Time, how to watch, TV/live stream, starting pitchers for Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants split the first two games of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park and now head to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 of the best-of-five series.

The Dodgers won 9-2 in Game 2 on Saturday with seven players recording an RBI, including starting pitcher Julio Urias. The Giants won Game 1 behind a stellar pitching performance from Logan Webb, who pitched 7 ⅔ shutout innings and struck out 10.

The Giants won the NL West with 107 wins, one game ahead of their historic rivals who had to beat the Cardinals in the wild-card game to advance to the Division Series.

Here's everything you need to know for Monday's Game 3:

Time: 9:37 p.m. ET, Monday

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com and the TBS App

Starting pitchers: LHP Alex Wood, Giants vs. RHP Max Scherzer, Dodgers

Betting info: SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

Chris Taylor celebrates with Justin Turner after scoring a run in Game 2.

