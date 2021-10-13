Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS Game 4: Time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream, starting pitchers for Tuesday

The San Francisco Giants' 1-0 win in Game 3 on Monday night has pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the best-of-five National League Division Series.

The Giants lead the series 2-1 against their rivals and can wrap things up with a win Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. San Francisco hasn't reached the NLCS since 2014, winning the World Series that year for the third time in five seasons.

The 106-win Dodgers finished one game behind the Giants in the NL West and had to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card game to set up the series against the Giants.

Here's everything to know for Game 4:

Time: 9:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com and the TBS App.

Starting pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani, Giants vs. Walker Buehler, Dodgers

Betting info: SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during Game 3 of the NLDS>

What time is Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS Game 4?

First pitch is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium

What TV channel is Dodgers vs. Giants on?

The game will air on TBS.

How do I live stream Dodgers-Giants?

Game 4 can be streamed on TBS.com or the TBS App.

Who are the NLDS Game 4 starting pitchers?

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (13-7, 3.17 ERA) – The right-hander will make his postseason debut on Tuesday and was 0-3 with a 7.33 ERA in six starts against the Dodgers in the regular season.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47 ERA) – Buehler is pitching on three days' rest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers vs Giants: Time, TV, live stream, how to watch NLDS Game 4