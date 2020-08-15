Dodgers vs. Angels lineups: Slumping Max Muncy returns to Dodgers lineup

The Dodgers' Max Muncy, pictured July 28, was back in the lineup Saturday night against the Angels and playing third base. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Max Muncy, mired in a deep slump, is back in the Dodgers lineup Saturday to make his first start at third base this season against the Angels. Muncy will bat seventh, the lowest he’s been in the order, after getting Friday off.

Muncy is batting .169 with a .640 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He is five for 44 with 15 strikeouts and five walks in his last 12 games. He leads the Dodgers with 24 strikeouts in 90 plate appearances. He batted seventh once last season.

Justin Turner will be the Dodgers’ designated hitter. Corey Seager will start at shortstop for the second straight game after missing five games with a back injury and returning to DH on Thursday. Cody Bellinger will play first base and bat fifth for the second consecutive night after hitting two home runs in the spot Friday. Austin Barnes will be the catcher again as Will Smith deals with neck stiffness.

Taylor Ward gets a start in left field for the Angels and rookie Jo Adell has a day off after going four for 24 in seven games. Ward, a Fresno State product, hit 27 home runs in triple A last season and has seven home runs in 207 major league at-bats.

Starting lineups for Saturday's game:

Dodgers starting lineup







1. Mookie Betts — Right field

2. Corey Seager — Shortstop

3. Justin Turner — Designated hitter

4. AJ Pollock — Center field

5. Cody Bellinger — First base

6. Chris Taylor — Left field

