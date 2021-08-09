Dodgers Twitter hilariously reacted to Trea Turner scoring from first base

Trea Turner sped home from first and almost broke Dodgers Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When ex-Nationals slugger Trea Turner rounded second base to find a hiccup in the Los Angeles Angels' fielding game on Sunday afternoon, his jets reached hyper speed.

Turner covered more ground than the ball en route to scoring all the way from first base in the Dodgers' 8-2 win over their local rivals. It was reminiscent of a few of the 444 runs he scored in six-and-a-half seasons with Washington.

But on Sunday, it was the first real display of Turner's vintage speed since getting traded at the MLB Trade Deadline on July 30.

Scoring from first off an infield single is more than impressive. It's jaw-dropping. Dodgers Twitter reacted accordingly.

TREA TURNER HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/3pMJpN2PkW — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) August 8, 2021

Perhaps the best response, though, came from someone who probably knows plenty about the local traffic around Turner's new home.

Trea Turner is so fast he should probably just run to work instead of sitting in LA traffic.



pic.twitter.com/sM1GlHj0jJ — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) August 8, 2021

SportsNet LA perfectly used Turner's own facial expressions to depict how the fans at Dodgers Stadium felt.

Trea Turner's speed tho 🥴 pic.twitter.com/vxs2qUPGuZ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 8, 2021

Whether it's the Flash superhero or even Forrest Gump, it's plausible Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel was yelling something more aligned with the latter. Something sort of like, "Run, Trea, run!"