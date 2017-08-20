Dodgers try for seventh straight victory, sweep of Tigers

DETROIT -- You can't accuse the Los Angeles Dodgers of not trying to make great greater.

Los Angeles added Curtis Granderson to a team already in the midst of a potential season for the ages late Friday night and the veteran outfielder made it from New York, where he was with the Mets, to Detroit in time to be in the Dodgers' starting lineup.

Granderson cold be back in there Sunday when Los Angeles tries for its seventh straight victory and a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers.

Granderson was slotted fifth in the order and placed in left field. He reached second on an error on his infield popup in the seventh inning, scoring the winning run on a line single to right by Adrian Gonzalez with two out.

"This obviously is a huge addition, a coup for us," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. "Adding to what we already have.

"From everyone you talk to he's the consummate professional. He's a big-game player. He's been on the big stage throughout his entire career.

"(We got him) for his ability to come and hit right-handed pitching and play anywhere in the outfield. Potentially to come off the bench too if we need that obviously enhances our ball club."

Granderson will share the corner outfield spots with rookie Cody Bellinger, Roberts said, with Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez playing center. Granderson is also capable of playing center, his new manager said, although Taylor will get the bulk of the time there.

Andre Ethier is about to come off the disabled list, Roberts said.

"I think for us to see him as a bat off the bench is something we envisioned for Andre anyway throughout September and potentially the postseason,'' Roberts said. "So I don't (think) this addition of Curtis changes that."

The Dodgers will start right-hander Kenta Maeda (11-4, 3.76 ERA) on Sunday in their final interleague game. Maeda has never pitched against the Tigers.

Detroit counters with a pitcher Los Angeles was rumored to have interest in during July: Right-hander Justin Verlander (8-8, 4.11).

Verlander was thumped for three home runs in a loss at Texas in his last start but is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since the All-Star break.

He has only faced the Dodgers once in his career, earning a win despite giving up five runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

Tigers' manager Brad Ausmus noticed the comments his players made after Friday night's 8-5 loss to the Dodgers, remarks about how confident Los Angeles looked.

"They're 50-something games over .500," Ausmus noted, "why wouldn't you be confident? They come to the ballpark expecting to win every single day.

"Even when they lose they come to the come to the ballpark expecting to win the next day. They should have confidence. The hard part is being confident when you're not winning."

Newly acquired Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish, pulled from his last start when his back tightened up, was placed on the disabled list Saturday. Left-hander Edward Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Darvish will miss at least one start, with Brock Stewart likely to take his spot Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Roberts said Darvish could return next weekend.