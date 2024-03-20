Dodgers top Padres in Ohtani's debut
Shohei Ohtani knocked in a run as the Dodgers topped the Padres 5-2 in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.
Shohei Ohtani knocked in a run as the Dodgers topped the Padres 5-2 in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.
Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers took on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and the Padres in MLB's first regular-season game in South Korea.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
Ohtani's wife is former Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka.
The Seoul Series will take place March 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome.
"We’re trending in the right direction," the $700 million man said afterward.
Shohei Ohtani has his first ring with the Dodgers.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
The Dodgers will play the two-game Seoul Series vs. the Padres on March 20 and 21.
Even amid his rehab from elbow surgery, the Dodgers' superstar remains baseball’s greatest spectacle.
