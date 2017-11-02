Dodgers' title drought reaches 30 years with Series loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Even Clayton Kershaw couldn't save the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner pitched four scoreless innings of relief when starter Yu Darvish fell into a five-run hole after 1 2/3 innings Wednesday night.

But the Dodgers' offense never put it together. Los Angeles mustered just six hits and stranded 10 runners in a 5-1 loss to Houston that extended its championship drought to 30 years.

It was a clunker of an ending for baseball's best team during the regular season.

''Like I told the guys, when you put everything, every ounce of your being into something and you come up short, it hurts,'' manager Dave Roberts said, ''and it's supposed to hurt.''

The Dodgers won 104 games, boasted an NL-leading six All-Stars and won the NL West for the fifth consecutive year. They won 43 of 50 games over a two-month stretch from June to early August, the best 50-game run in the majors since the 1912 New York Giants.

Their lead reached a whopping 21 games on Aug. 23, and they survived an 11-game September skid to coast into October.

Boasting the majors' highest payroll of $240 million, Los Angeles rolled past Arizona in the NL Division Series and then knocked off the defending champion Cubs in five games in the NL Championship Series to reach their first World Series since 1988.

The Dodgers and Astros dueled to a 3-all tie through six thrilling games, with Los Angeles rallying to force the first World Series Game 7 in Dodger Stadium history.

But, a few miles from Hollywood, the script got flipped.

And it was the Astros celebrating the end of their 55-year title drought on the Dodgers' field.

''It's too hard to think about what the Astros are getting to do right now,'' a dejected Kershaw said.