Dodgers Tie Up World Series As Game 4 Ratings Rise From 2016, Hits 5-Year High

For a baseball battle that was scoreless until the sixth inning, Game 4 of the 2017 World Series knock the drama out of the park in the end last night.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joc Pederson delivered a three-run homer in the ninth inning, Game 4 went from grinder to jaw dropper at Minute Maid Park in Houston. A result that saw the Dodgers win 6-2 over the Houston Astros and break their two game losing streak to tie up the 2017 World Series 2-2.

A result that led to celebrations in packed establishments all over L.A., more than a few Halloween parties in the City of Angeles likely being more sparsely attended and some taking a rest from their Stranger Things 2 binge for the ball game. It was also a very good night for Fox.

Scoring a 10.6/20 in metered market results, Game 4 of the 2017 World Series was a home run for the broadcaster.

First of all, after lagging behind the historic 2016 World Series so far, last night’s Dodgers vs, Astros match-up topped last year’s Game 4 between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians on October 29, 2016 by a tenth in the early ratings. In fact, last night’s Game 4 was the second best MM result the 2017 World Series has had so far, behind Game 2 on October 25 in L.A. It was also tied for the best Game 4 MM result since 2009.

Looking back past last year’s World Series, which saw the first Cubs victory in over 100 years, last night’s Game 4 beat Game 4 of the 2015 World Series by 14% in metered market ratings. Topping Game 4 of the 2012 and 2013 World Series, the Dodgers big win in Texas last night was also up 49% over Game 4 of the 2014 World Series when the Kansas City Royals played the San Francisco Giants.