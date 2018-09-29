Dodgers survive late scare to secure sixth straight postseason berth

The National League playoff race has been full of drama this September, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have survived a late-season scare to once again secure a postseason berth.

The Dodgers will appear in their sixth straight postseason after topping the San Francisco Giants, 10-6, on Saturday. Now they’ll turn their attention to winning a sixth straight division title, which is possible with help from the Washington Nationals. The Dodgers currently trail the Colorado Rockies by one-half game, meaning they can still win the division outright on Sunday or force a tiebreaker game Monday at home.

The urgency in Los Angeles has been palpable this season. Team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Farhan Zaidi were aggressive in adding depth to the team, spending the final weeks of July and the entire month of August adding role players and relievers to help supplement what was already a deep roster.

Instead of forming an unstoppable force though, the acquisitions have proven necessary for the Dodgers mere survival. Without the added depth, they still had a solid foundation with Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger. They even added another layer of contributors thanks to a resurgent Matt Kemp, a surprise breakout from Max Muncy, and the arrival of ace-in-the-making Walker Buehler.

But it still wasn’t going to be enough. That’s why the front office brought in Manny Machado, Brian Dozier, David Freese, John Axford and Ryan Madson to supplement the roster.

What prior to the season looked like it might be the the Dodgers best chance to win the World Series since 1988, now looks like a team still searching for all the right answers. The good news is that simply getting in gives them a real chance to make history. If they figure it out now, then they have a chance to make this opportunity count.

While we await those results, let’s take a quick look back at how the Dodgers ended up here and what they’ll need to do to finally win it all again.

Week that saved the season

Los Angeles was on the outside of the postseason picture entering September, but kicked the door down for a seven-game stretch during the middle of the month. The Dodgers traveled to St. Louis for a four-game series on Sept. 13 and ended up winning three games against the Cardinals. Then they traveled home and seemingly overwhelmed the Rockies to take the division lead with a three-game sweep.

Until that point, the Dodgers had spent most of the season in chase mode after starting the season with a 16-26 record. The rough start, coupled with a shaky final week, has led to a tougher than expected road for the Dodgers. In the end though, maybe those challenges will prove to make them stronger.

New and old stars

There are so many potential difference makers on the Dodgers roster that it’s impossible to focus on just one. We’ve already mentioned the cornerstone players and some of the new additions, but a couple stand out as being big reasons the Dodgers have made it this far.

The first is Matt Kemp. The veteran outfielder was reacquired this offseason as basically a salary dump by the Atlanta Braves. The expectation was that the Dodgers would try to dump Kemp when the right time came, but he proved too valuable to their cause to ever trade him. He’s hitting .284/.333/.472 with 21 homers, all of which are near his career average. The Dodgers have needed all of it.

The other guy is Walker Buehler. The 23-year-old right-hander has pitched like an ace frequently this season, even starting a combined no-hitter in Mexico. He’s kept the Dodgers rotation steady at times when injuries threatened to overwhelm it.

What the Dodgers need to do to win the World Series

The Dodgers roster might be deep. That doesn’t mean there haven’t been a few cracks along the way. The bullpen, despite posting a top ten ERA this season, has been vulnerable beyond closer Kenley Jansen, who himself has dealt with health issues. Moving Kenta Maeda to the bullpen has helped, but there’s not a lot of sturdiness there.

The offense, despite being top six in runs scored, has been hit-or-miss far too often. When the runs come, they often come in bunches. When they don’t, it leads to frustrating games. The Dodgers will need the bullpen and offense to be on the positive side of consistent moving forward.

