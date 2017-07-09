Dodgers surpass Astros with Bellinger walk-off

Cody Bellinger launched his 25th home run of the MLB season before helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win with a walk-off walk, while the Atlanta Braves cruised.

Bellinger's latest offensive outburst helped Los Angeles (60-29) capture their fifth straight win – a 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Kansas City Royals – raising them above the Houston Astros (59-29) for the best record in baseball.

His eighth-inning blast tied the game before he took a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th.

The Braves were far more comfortable, crushing the Washington Nationals 13-0 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the New York Yankees overcame the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3, the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Astros 7-2 and the Baltimore Orioles had a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The San Diego Padres edged the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1, the St Louis Cardinals got past the New York Mets 4-1 and the Tampa Bay Rays shut out the Boston Red Sox 1-0.

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs, the Detroit Tigers went down to the Cleveland Indians 4-0 and the Chicago White Sox overcame the Colorado Rockies 5-4.

The Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2, the Miami Marlins battled past the San Francisco Giants 5-4, the Cincinnati Reds eased past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 and the Oakland Athletics edged the Seattle Mariners 4-3.

BRILLIANT BRAVES

Julio Teheran and Nick Markakis led the Braves to a win against the Nationals. Teheran tossed seven scoreless innings with just four hits allowed and five strikeouts to improve to 7-6 with a 4.79 ERA. Markakis, meanwhile, collected three hits with four runs scored, a home run and two RBIs. It was the first time Washington had been shutout all season.

YANKEES WALK OFF

Yankees rookie Clint Frazier blasted a walk-off home run against the Brewers.

PORCELLO'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello pitched very well Saturday, giving up just one run in eight innings with seven strikeouts, but he was still handed a 1-0 loss against the Rays. Porcello fell to 4-11 for the season, becoming just the third reigning Cy Young winner to have 11-plus losses prior to the All-Star break, joining Gaylord Perry and Mike McCormick.

ASTROS AT BLUE JAYS

With two losses in their last three games, Houston (59-29) have relinquished the best record in baseball. It might be for the best, in the short term, because it gives the young players something to fight for after the All-Star break. The Astros will send Brad Peacock (6-1, 2.91 ERA) to the mound Sunday against J.A. Happ (3-5, 3.47 ERA) and Toronto (41-46).