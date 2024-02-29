Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announces he is married

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani revealed on social media that he is married.

Ohtani wrote on Thursday on Instagram. “The season is approaching but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married.”

Ohtani made no mention of who the bride was or when he got married, only saying that she was a “Japanese woman" and asked the media not to conduct "unauthorized interviews.”

“I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have started a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me,” Ohtani wrote.

The 29-year-old Ohtani has revealed little about his personal life since coming on the scene in 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels.

He recently signed a 10-year, $700 million with the Dodgers, who have baseball's highest payroll and are seeking their second World Series this decade.

Last season, Ohtani hit .304 with 44 home runs and 95 RBI for the Angels, winning his second AL Most Valuable Player award.

