The Dodgers' success is about more than just the money

In the minutes following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Game 5 win over the Chicago Cubs, you could feel the narrative forming on social media. As the World Series approaches, the cries from the skeptics, the haters and the doubters will only get stronger.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Los Angeles Dodgers World Series gear right here!]

“The Dodgers are only in the World Series because of their payroll. The Dodgers bought their team.”

If you don’t believe us, search for “Dodgers” and “payroll” on Twitter and marvel at the takes if you dare.

It’s always about the money in baseball. There’s no salary cap, which means the rich will always have an advantage over the poor. And lately, no team has been richer than the Dodgers. The team opened the season with an absurd, league-high $265 million payroll.

But to define the team’s excellence solely on that number would be disingenuous, ignorant and misleading. The Dodgers’ success this season has been far more about the franchise’s ability to draft and develop players.

Of the 14 offensive players the team carried on the National League Championship Series roster, six were either drafted by the team, or were acquired before making their major-league debuts. The team drafted Cody Bellinger, Kyle Farmer and Joc Pederson. They acquired Andre Ethier and Austin Barnes in trades as minor leaguers. They outbid the competition for Yasiel Puig, so that was a case where money played a role. Still, the deserve credit for his developement with the club.

That list doesn’t include shortstop Corey Seager, who missed the entire NLCS with a back injury. By fWAR, Seager was the team’s best player in 2017.

On the pitching side, only Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen were drafted by the club. Ross Stripling was acquired before making his debut. They were able to outbid the league for Kenta Maeda.